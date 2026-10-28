Bulldogs come away with victory over Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO — Neither team was playing for a playoff berth.

But for Otsego and Plainwell, there was still plenty to play for.

The longtime rivals traded touchdowns before the Bulldogs scored in the fourth quarter to earn a 28-21 victory Friday, Oct. 23, closing their season with a win in front of their home fans.

Otsego finished 3-6, while Plainwell ended at 2-7.

“Beating Plainwell means a lot to a lot of people in this community,” Otsego coach Damien Ross said. “I’m proud of our performance, and sending our seniors off with the memory that in their high school career they’ve never lost to them.”

The latest meeting in a rivalry spanning more than 100 games provided another competitive chapter.

Plainwell scored on its opening possession, only to have Otsego respond. The teams continued to exchange scores, heading into halftime tied 14-14.

“These types of games you can guarantee some adversity,” Ross said. “How you respond is key and that’s what we did. I thought the response showed we were going to be able to move the ball on the ground which was key to our success.”

Dom Town provided much of that ground production for the Bulldogs.

Town carried 21 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns, including a 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter. His other TDs came in the first half, covering 3 and 6 yards, respectively.

The teams were tied again at 21-21 before Otsego’s 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter supplied the winning points.

For Plainwell coach Brian Huberty, the close finish made the result difficult to accept.

“It is tough to not get over the hump when you think you have a chance to do it,” Huberty said. “The rivalry is so important and we came up short.”

Plainwell received a strong rushing performance from Cameron Larsen, who gained 154 yards on 21 carries and scored twice.

Urijah Davis completed two of his seven passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Adam Smit added 45 passing yards, completing six of his 11 attempts.

Larsen also led Plainwell’s receivers with two catches for 46 yards. Kegan Quarles caught two passes for 20 yards, while Tate Winenger added a 10-yard reception.

For Otsego, Blake Mathieu completed 12 of his 19 passes for 145 yards. Zeke Andrina caught six passes for 48 yards.

Ross said the Bulldogs improved defensively as the game progressed.

“Our tackling was poor in the first half,” he said. “They got better as the game went on and we started to make more plays defensively.”

Quarles paced Plainwell’s defense with nine tackles, followed by Aden Fullmer with seven. Bennett Ridderman, Jaxson Bernhard, Sebastian Stripling and Edwin Johnson each added five.

Beyond the final score, both coaches recognized what the night meant to their seniors.

For Ross, the rivalry carries connections that extend well beyond the current players.

“You try to treat each game like the next but this is different,” he said. “Many of our kids’ fathers have played in this game along with others. So I feel a great deal of responsibility that we play well against these guys year in and year out.”

The victory also gave Ross an opportunity to reflect on a senior class that arrived at the high school when he began coaching at Otsego.

“I’m proud of the class of 2027,” he said. “Just a great group, they were freshmen when I started in Otsego and to watch them grow into quality young men has been a pleasure.”

Huberty likewise emphasized the contributions of Plainwell’s departing players.

“As for our season, we would like to celebrate our seniors as they put in a lot of hard work over the last four years,” he said. “We are thankful for their impact on the program.”