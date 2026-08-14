Calhoun County National Night Out events grow in popularity, agency participation

By Sylvia Benavidez

Across the nation during National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 4, police agencies chose either to meet residents at large collaborative events or in more intimate neighborhood settings to foster understanding and build unity. Calhoun County continues to have both styles of celebrations and to see increased participation by officers and residents.

The Albion Department of Public Safety’s celebration took place in McIntosh Park by the splash pad from 6 to 8 p.m. ADPS Chief Aaron Phipps estimated that more than 250 people showed up for the nationally celebrated event. Organizers gave out more than 250 hot dogs.

“Despite the construction, everyone navigated through it and were determined to show up,” said Phipps. “I think that speaks to how much people love the event. We have a block party vibe where parents can watch their kids have fun and adults can mingle with each other.”

Phipps said Albion’s tower fire truck couldn’t manage the turns through the construction cones, but there were plenty of other emergency vehicles to look at, along with food and music to keep everyone engaged with each other. He values all the one-on-one conversations he and his officers have with residents at National Night Out. He also said the National Night Out times in Marshall and Albion were staggered so people could attend both events.

Marshall’s celebration was at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m. and included first responders from across the county. Event organizer Marshall Police Detective Erin Hug said, “It was important to include everybody that someone could possibly see in any type of emergency situation. We want people to have a full understanding and be comfortable with all of our first responders. If we go to an accident, it’s not just me that they see. They are going to see the fire department show up. They’re going to see the ambulance show up. They are going to see the Oaklawn representatives when they get to the hospital if they get to that point, and it’s so important that they understand that we are here to help them and that they are not scared.”

Hug said attendance increased from last year. Organizers gave away more than 750 hot dogs, and many families enjoyed sweets, music and games. “We had approximately 27 first responder agencies and organizations participate this year. It’s important to note that several participants were multifaceted, bringing more than just a patrol vehicle or apparatus. Many also showcased specialized teams and unique resources, providing attendees with a broader look at the capabilities and services available within our first responder community.” There were activities such as face painting, cornhole, an educational drone and K-9 demonstrations.

Oaklawn Hospital, one of the new vendors this year, brought a display that showed how hot it could get inside a vehicle. Marshall Police Chief Josh Lankerd appreciated how everyone collaborated to educate the public and even one another as first responders. Lankerd already knew the dangers of keeping children and pets in vehicles on hot days, but he, too, was surprised at how high the temperature was in the demonstration car at the fairgrounds. He guessed and was off by several degrees. “Parents don’t realize that when you close the car door in what was 85-degree weather, it heats up quite fast.”

Lankerd shared his favorite part of the event: “Seeing the kids and seeing the support of the community and the unity of all of us.”

Hug said 90% of the various agencies volunteer their time, and Lankerd recognizes what that means. Asked what amazes him about the responders at National Night Out, he said, “Their commitment to community and their commitment to service. This is what we do. In this capacity, it’s breaking bread.”

The public is still discovering National Night Out. One newcomer, Stephanie Prodie of Marshall, came with her 11-year-old daughter, Emilyn Amaro. After watching her daughter try to break down the door in the Bellevue Community Fire Department door-breach fire demonstration, she said, “It’s way more than I expected. The activities and everyone that we have encountered have been just so fun.”

National Night Out started in 1984 in Philadelphia as a simple idea: having people sit on their front porches with their lights on to observe any possible crime in their neighborhoods. It developed into full celebrations that include participation from public safety agencies from all 50 states, U.S. territories, military bases and Canadian cities.