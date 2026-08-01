Campaign Q+A: 17th District State Senate Democratic Primary

(From left to right) Mike D. Jones, Brett Muchow, and (not pictured) Ashleigh Baker are vying on the Aug. 4 ballot to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 17th District in the Michigan Senate in November. (Photos provided)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Democratic voters in the 17th State Senate district will soon get to decide who represents them in this November’s general election.

Three candidates – Ashleigh Baker, Mike D. Jones, and Brett Muchow – are vying for the party’s nomination in the Aug. 4 primary to go up against incumbent Republican State Sen. Jonathan Lindsey in the general election. Whoever wins the general election will represent the area of southern Berrien County to western Hillsdale County and parts of Calhoun and Jackson County, including all of St. Joseph County.

This publication sent a questionnaire to all three candidates to get to know them and hear their thoughts on the issues important to the 17th District in this year’s election. Their responses are below as they were sent, with light edits for clarity.

Responses are presented in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.

Who are you, where are you from, and what do you currently do for a living?

Ashleigh Baker: My name is Ashleigh Baker, and I’ve called Southwest Michigan home since I was 10 years old. Like many families in our community, I’ve experienced the challenges and rewards of building a life here. Today, I work as a Veterinary Assistant, a career I’m proud to have earned after putting myself through school later in life.

Mike D. Jones: My name is Mike D Jones. I’m originally from Niles, Michigan, where my family has lived since before Michigan was a state. I also lived in California, Ohio, and Nebraska. I am a partially-retired union drywall finisher. When I was in California, I was a weapons wrangler for many Hollywood production companies, worked on many movies, provided original old west, WWI and WWII military uniforms of the era. I was also in a successful rock group and had several songs at radio and several songs in movies.

Brett Muchow: My name is Brett Muchow, and I’ve been a farmer in Buchanan for the past ten years and a union teacher for over a decade before that. These experiences have strengthened my resolve to protect our land and water, improve our public education systems, and provide healthcare, childcare, and vocational opportunities for all. Higher costs of living and housing have made it harder for everyone, and we need real solutions to address these issues. As a first-generation regenerative livestock dairy farmer, I’ve created systems to support the land, water, animals and people, and develop it responsibly with my own two hands, our farming team, a number of contractors, and agencies that regulate. I work everyday to be a better land steward and raise quality proteins for our local community. As a union teacher, I dedicated my time to providing the best lessons for my students, spaces for them to express themselves and practices to improve their skills. I know the importance of quality teachers, counselors, social workers, and the staff who dedicate their time to making a school community that supports all students. Children need access to clubs, a variety of classes, vocational programs, and local community college programs that will inspire them. As a husband, father, and son, I know that healthcare access for all, affordable housing and utilities, and childcare are fundamental for living and working in District 17. We need real solutions to help people now with the rising costs.

What is your experience in public service and/or the workforce?

Baker: My experience comes from real life. I spent about 15 years on and off as a stay-at-home mom, raising my family and understanding firsthand the challenges families face every day. Later, I made the decision to return to school and build a new career for myself. I now work as a Veterinary Assistant, where compassion, hard work, and problem-solving are part of my everyday responsibilities. Those experiences have shaped my understanding of the issues working families face and have given me a practical perspective that I would bring to the State Senate.

Jones: I was a Republican most of my life and decided to leave the party, or should I say they left me in 2000. My experience in politics is running a northern California campaign for a Republican candidate and also was a delegate to the convention in 1996. I have not been a candidate before, but I’ve grasped the learning curve and think I would be an excellent choice to go up against Jonathan Lindsey, provided I win my primary on August 4th.

Muchow: I have never held public office, but I’m a lifelong volunteer in addition to my careers as a farmer and teacher. As a farmer, I often help my local community by simply being available with equipment and tools to help a neighbor out. I am a chair of the Michigan Rural Caucus and the Berrien County Democrats because I know there are issues bigger than our farm that the community needs solutions for. For years, I have run the Berrien County Youth Fair tent for the Dems to help encourage the conversations that must happen to end our divisive political culture. As a farmer, I have had success by establishing an Animal Welfare Approved Farm and building a farmstead goat creamery, 1 of 5 in the state of Michigan. As a parent, I have volunteered through 4-H and my sons’ schools. As a union teacher, I volunteered through after school programs and groups because students needed a safe place to go. I also became a National Board Certified teacher, which requires extensive training and testing. Early on in my career, I volunteered by tutoring a variety of people who didn’t have access to formal education opportunities. I have chosen a life of service in any role I have, and only want to continue that as a state senator to help more people.

Why did you decide to run for the Democratic nomination for State Senate?

Baker: I decided to run for State Senate because I’m tired of feeling like politicians make promises they never intend to keep. Too often, people feel ignored after Election Day, and I understand that frustration because I’ve felt it too. I’m not a career politician—I’m someone who has lived the same challenges as the people in this district. I decided to run because I believe our communities deserve honest representation, transparency, and someone who will listen, show up, and fight for the issues that matter most to the people they serve.

Jones: The country is out of control right now and I can do my state a good service by working for them and not the billionaires. I believe small businesses need our help now more than ever due to illegal tariffs, and the unpredictability of the current regime in Washington.

Muchow: I’m running because our current District 17 Senator is not protecting our access to health care, like the hospital in Sturgis shutting down. He is not protecting our land and communities, as in the ongoing Dowagiac data center development. He did not protect our workers, by fighting alongside the union in Three Rivers for a fair contract. He has only failed with a nuisance lawsuit in trying to prevent early voting, absentee ballots, and other voter rights. He is afraid of his constituents. He rarely has appeared in front of the public, and when he does, gives very little lead time. We need a state senator who listens to all people of District 17, and who fights for statewide improvements to help our local families and communities. I believe healthcare is a human right and will work to pass the MiCare bill to have a single payer system so every Michigander has access to healthcare. I will fight for federal dollars and work with healthcare providers to open more hospitals and clinics. I will never take corporate money and will work to get money out of politics with any bill or ballot measure to stop the corruption. I will aim to protect our land, our workers, and our communities by listening to people as development comes, and support transparency and strict regulation for data centers.

The issue of affordability is a major one, especially in the district you’re looking to represent. What would you do as a state senator to address this issue if elected?

Baker: Affordability is one of the biggest concerns I hear from families across the 17th District. Too many people are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet. As a state senator, I would focus on lowering everyday costs by supporting good-paying jobs, strengthening workforce development, and expanding access to affordable education and skilled trades training. I also believe we need to ensure large corporations are paying their fair share so we can invest in our communities without placing additional burdens on working families. Economic growth should benefit the people who live here, not just large outside interests.

Jones: I would like to hold back some of the $32 billion in revenue that we send to Washington. So that we can fund an expanded version of the Michigan job corps and open up the Michigan job corps for not just at-risk students, but all people 16 to 24 and teach them how to build. Teach them how to build not only houses but infrastructure. Partner with local contractors and give them a good labor source do we can teach our young citizens how to use their hands.

Muchow: The MiCare Act, if passed, would create a single payer healthcare system that would help people and families who struggle to afford healthcare. It would also benefit small businesses to take the burden away from employers to insure employees and allow for higher wages. I also think the childcare options and after school programming should be more readily available to working parents. Vocational training and early middle college education programs help link young workers to futures with local jobs. The cost of utilities, caps on property taxes, and other rising costs hurt those most on fixed incomes. Senior exemptions and subsidies for those who have served our country should be pursued to help our citizens continue to own property and keep the lights on.

Data centers in the state have been another major issue that is concerning residents in the district, especially with the issues being reported in Dowagiac with a data center there. What would you do as a state senator to address data centers, especially in rural communities, and do you believe there is a place for data centers in today’s society?

Baker: Technology is an important part of our future, and data centers do have a place in today’s society. However, they must be developed responsibly. Rural communities should never be expected to sacrifice their natural resources, electrical infrastructure, or quality of life without meaningful protections and local input. I support stronger oversight of large-scale data center projects, including requirements for environmental protections, responsible water usage, transparency, and community benefits. Until Michigan has stronger standards in place, we should take a careful approach to approving new projects so communities like Dowagiac are protected.

Jones: As it currently stands, there is no place for data centers, pollution and no place for their tax breaks. These are billionaires, they need to give to the communities, not take the profits and just portion off table scraps for our citizens. It doesn’t work like that and it won’t work like that if I’m elected. Jonathan Lindsey voted to give them a 6 percent tax exemption. That’s $4.2 billion a year. If I can’t repeal it, I will charge it back to them in another form. I prefer people centers over data centers to begin with. Until you can show me a workable plan that benefits all our citizens, I will have a one-year moratorium on new construction until a regulatory board independent of the data centers could be established.

Muchow: I recently attended and spoke at the Dowagiac Data Center community meeting, as HyperScale is attempting to expand their business while breaking noise ordinances in town and having lost the trust of the community. Many residents expressed concerns, offered solutions, and vented frustration. It was apparent the city council did not have the tools to control a Big Tech company with endless pockets, nor did they offer many solutions to their community. As a farmer, who has spent ten years responsibly developing a regenerative farm that respects the land and water, it is my primary interest to protect the land and water of District 17 and the rest of Michigan. This issue requires statewide legislation that actually holds these Big Tech companies accountable, transparent, and requires long lasting commitments to any community that chooses to permit this development. Despite my personal hesitance about the role of AI and Big Tech in our lives, it seems our evolving modern society may need data centers of some form. Still, these sites should be developed extremely carefully, while listening to the community’s concerns, and under strict local and statewide regulation to ensure honesty about their impact.

What are your thoughts on the current budget that was passed by lawmakers this year, and what would you have done differently, if anything?

Baker: Every budget reflects priorities, and I believe we should continue investing in the things that directly improve people’s lives. I would have liked to see even greater investments in public education, workforce development, and services that help families afford housing, child care, and health care. I also believe we should make sure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly and that large corporations receiving incentives are held accountable for delivering real benefits to Michigan communities.

Jones: We currently rank 42nd to 45th in education in the US. That’s a disgrace. I think it was a mistake to give away the fifteen-year K thru 12 budget plan for education. The Democrats folded on the one that is the hinge pin for all the other things that they got. The most important thing in a budget is the certainty of funds and the Republicans did the old shell game trick. I would immediately amend Senate Bill 966. If I get elected, Republicans better come back to the middle or I’m going to run them over.

Muchow: I’m glad they were able to pass a budget this year in time for schools to prepare for the funds they receive, which has not always been the case. There seems to have been some shifts in how they are funding certain programs, like School Aid, and whether they consider some federal dollars as part of their budget. Some of this seems performative for good headlines and makes it difficult to compare how many dollars are actually getting spent well and for whom. As always, it’s better for a government to be transparent and consistent to create trust with the public, and a stable, predictable, and clear growth in services, programs and numbers should be the goal.

Outside of the topics already discussed, what do you believe is the single biggest issue facing your district right now, and how would you address it if elected?

Baker: One of the biggest challenges facing our district is ensuring that our communities remain places where people can build a future. That means protecting our public schools, supporting local businesses, investing in infrastructure, and preserving our natural resources. Rural communities deserve the same opportunities as urban areas, and I would work to ensure state policies reflect the unique needs of Southwest Michigan while giving local leaders and residents a stronger voice in decisions that affect them.

Jones: There are actually 3. The biggest ones are health care, overall affordability and voting rights. I am for banning federal agents at polling places and calling out the National Guard if needed to prevent them from intimidating voters as they go into the booth. If you’re a citizen, you have a right to vote. Both sides of my family fought at Bunker Hill, I’m a son of the DAR and I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let some bankrupter of casinos destroy our democracy. I am for a state funded baseline Medicaid for all Michigan citizens, and a reinvigorated jobs training program for all kids and adults, 16 to 24.

Muchow: Affordability, data centers, healthcare, childcare, education, vocational training, responsible development, and care for land and water have already been discussed. Many of these are intertwined with our larger labor issue, which many people have concerns about. Whether it’s opportunities for jobs in the community, struggling for a living wage, affordable housing near employment, or small businesses just having to get by with less help, I’ve heard workers and employers frustrated. Many towns have had good jobs and companies disappear in the past 20 years, and they have been replaced by nationwide chains or empty buildings. Reinvesting in programs that would support local businesses and good job opportunities would help keep our money in the community. More trade programs, incentivizing small business startups, starter home building, and holding larger businesses accountable would all help labor across the district.

What is your leadership style, and what would you bring to the State Senate if elected?

Baker: My leadership style is centered on listening, collaboration, and accountability. I believe the best solutions come from working with local residents, community leaders, businesses, and organizations to understand the challenges they face. If elected, I would bring a practical, community-focused approach to Lansing, always putting the interests of the people of the 17th District ahead of politics and working to find common-sense solutions that make a positive difference.

Jones: I am what you might call an in your face Democrat. I’m pro second amendment, and I don’t send strongly worded letters when the other side does something stupid or anti-American. If they go high, I go high, if they go low, I go low. Change happens in the middle, and that’s my campaign model. The Republicans better come back to the middle or I will run them over. You can count on that. We are not compromising on voting rights or any human rights. We are not compromising on freedom of the press. We’re not compromising on freedom of speech. So you should probably let Jonathan Lindsay’s daddy know that there’s gonna be some change happening in November. And he better look for a different line of work.

Muchow: As a teacher, I had many opportunities to develop how I led my students towards skills and knowledge. I learned quickly about the usefulness of collaboration, so they could lead each other, and trusting in their voices to demonstrate their mastery. Leaders must model the behavior they hope for and demonstrate their own skills in problem solving to inspire others. Open conversations amongst employees on our farm help everyone on our team to understand how to better care for our animals and provide the healthiest pasture for them. Everyone needs a voice for success in a classroom and on our farm, but there are often decisions to be made in any setting that require someone to make a tough choice and be responsible for that choice. I’ve done that in my careers, as a community volunteer, and as a parent. So I will lead by collaborating with fellow representatives, speaking with experts in the field, listening to people who have concerns or advice, and act upon these issues to make real world solutions.

Why should people vote for you to be the Democratic nominee for 17th District State Senate?

Baker: Voters deserve a representative who will listen, be accessible, and fight for the interests of the communities they serve. I’m committed to protecting our environment, supporting working families, strengthening public education, and promoting responsible economic development that benefits local residents. I want to be a voice for the people of the 17th District and work every day to ensure our communities remain strong, affordable, and full of opportunity for future generations.

Jones: Because I’m gonna fight for jobs and justice for everyone. Because I’m going to stand up for all our rights, and I’m going to push back against the corporate interests that are trying to bleed Michigan dry. My senate door will always be open. Count on that.

Muchow: If you want someone who will work for the people of District 17, when nobody is watching and when it really matters, then think of a farmer or teacher you know. I’m that farmer baling hay into the night before the rain, because my animals will need it come winter. I’ve been the teacher prepping for a lesson or grading essays late on Sunday night, only because it’s important to show up and do our work well, so those around you are inspired to do the same. This is who I am and I hope to have an opportunity to bring my persistence to Lansing to get work done for Michiganders.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.