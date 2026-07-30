Campaign Q+A: 36th District State Representative GOP Primary

(From left to right) Incumbent Steve Carra and challengers Max Coon and Luke Lori are vying to be the Republican nominee in November for the 36th District in the Michigan House of Representatives on the Aug. 4 ballot. (Photos provided)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Republicans in St. Joseph and Cass counties will go to the polls next week to determine who will represent their party in the general election for the 36th District in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Three candidates – incumbent Steve Carra and challengers Max Coon and Luke Lori – are vying on the Aug. 4 ballot to be the GOP nominee for the House seat. The winner faces Democrat Cole Slaski in the November general election.

This publication sent a questionnaire to all three candidates to get to know them and hear their thoughts on the issues important to residents of the 36th District in this year’s election. Their responses are below as they were sent, with light edits for clarity. Responses are presented in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.

Who are you, where are you from, and what do you currently do for a living?

Steve Carra: I am Steve Carra, I grew up and have lived here in Southwest Michigan my whole life. My wife and I live in Lockport Township and I am the current state representative for our area.

Max Coon: My name is Max Coon. I’m a resident of Constantine Township. I currently work as a police officer and have been serving my community in law enforcement for nearly a decade. Outside of my career, I’m also involved in local government and run several small businesses.

Luke Lori: Born and raised in Constantine, I attended MSU and graduated with a BS in Environmental Policy. I then worked at the St Joseph Co Sheriff’s Office for 21 years. The last 3 years I served as the 3B District Court magistrate. I retired a year early specifically to run for this office.

What is your experience in public service and/or the workforce?

Carra: I was a research assistant at Acton Institute, a free market think tank, right after graduating with degrees in economics and political science from Western Michigan University. I worked for several years for former State Representative Steve Johnson before being elected state representative myself.

Coon: Most of my experience has been in public service. I’ve been a police officer for nearly ten years, so I’ve had the opportunity to work with people from all walks of life and deal with real problems that affect our communities every day. I’ve also served on the Constantine Township Planning Commission and now as a Township Trustee, which has given me experience working on local issues, budgets, and planning for the future of our community. Outside of that, I’ve owned and run a few small businesses over the years. That experience has taught me what it takes to make payroll, balance a budget, and deal with the day-to-day challenges that business owners face. I think having experience in both public service and the private sector has given me a well-rounded perspective on the issues people are dealing with and how government decisions affect them.

Lori: I worked at the St Joseph County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years as a corrections officer, protecting the safety and security of the public and incarcerated individuals – 3 of those years I spent at the courthouse on security detail, protecting the public and judicial employees. I then served 3 years as the 3B District Court magistrate, overseeing criminal and civil matters and reviewing criminal and search warrants. In college I interned for 2 state reps and worked for the Senate Fiscal Agency.

Why did you decide to run for state representative?

Carra: I decided to run because I realized 95% of legislators conform to the status quo of government and don’t do a sufficient job of staying true to the platform they campaigned on. I told the community I was pro life, pro gun rights, and for less government and more freedom and while in office I have shown that consistently while taking seriously my oath to the Constitution for the purpose of protecting people’s God-given rights.

Coon: Honestly, I never set out thinking, “I want to be a state representative.” The more I served as a police officer and got involved in local government, the more I realized that a lot of the problems people talked to me about couldn’t be fixed at the local level. I felt our district needed someone who would actually listen, be available, and fight to bring results back home. That’s what motivated me to run. I just want to do my part to make our communities a little better than they were before.

Lori: Born and raised here, I have a deep connection to our community. Our district has suffered the last 5-plus years due to a serious lack of leadership in Lansing. I am running to step up for the 36th House District and have tangible, real results for our citizens.

One of the biggest issues facing Michiganders is the issue of affordability, from housing all the way down to groceries. How do you plan to help residents of St. Joseph County with affording their basic needs as state representative?

Carra: Hard working people deserve to keep more of their money in their pockets. The government needs to quit taxing and spending so much and most importantly, we need to stop giving tax breaks to large corporations and the politically connected that others don’t receive. Taxes should be lowered uniformly, not picking winners and losers. I have been the leading voice in Lansing on this issue.

Coon: Affordability is probably the number one issue I hear about when I’m talking to people. Whether it’s groceries, housing, property taxes, or utility bills, people feel like they’re working harder but getting less in return. We may not be able to control the price of groceries overnight, but we can make it easier for families to keep more of what they earn. That’s why I’ve talked so much about property tax relief. For many families, especially seniors on fixed incomes, property taxes are one of the biggest expenses they face. If we can provide meaningful relief there, that’s money people can use for groceries, prescriptions, or other necessities. We also need to create an environment where businesses can grow, good-paying jobs are available, energy stays affordable, and unnecessary regulations don’t drive up costs. Housing is another piece of the puzzle. We need to work with local communities to encourage responsible housing development while respecting local control. At the end of the day, my goal is simple: make it easier for families in St. Joseph County to afford to live here, raise their families here, and build a future here.

Lori: A big investment in our people is needed. Education and opportunity are great tools to utilize, but we need to elect someone who will actually ask for funding for these things during a budget bill cycle. I will fight for more appropriations to come to our district instead of being spent in Detroit, Grand Rapids, etc.

Another major issue has been the proliferation of data centers across the state, including in the southwest Michigan area. While there aren’t any in the works in St. Joseph County, there are residents concerned that a developer may try in the future to build one in the area. How will you, as state representative, ensure that residents’ concerns are addressed, and do you believe data centers have a place in modern society?

Carra: This is why Consumers Energy is spending up to $1,000,000 against me with digital advertisements, TV commercials, and direct mail. Simply put, they want to provide power to data centers and are offended that I held five committee hearings as chairman of the committee investigating corporate subsidies and state investments looking into their corruption. Consumers Energy wants ratepayers to continue to front the cost of increased energy demand while data centers developers like Stargate, spearheaded by Jocelyn Benson’s husband, get sales and use tax exemptions. This is terrible governance and scaling large language models for the purpose of trying to achieve artificial super intelligence has negative impacts on our environment, uses high volumes of power, leads toward more of a surveillance state than we already have, and poses an existential threat to humanity. After this disgraceful attack from Consumers Energy, I plan to hold more committee hearings on this issue in the months to come and moving forward, instead of just mentioning the amount of power data centers use, I’ll be much more clear about Consumers Energy and DTEs involvement in this process.

Coon: I think data centers have a place in today’s world. Technology isn’t going away, and we all rely on it. But I have real concerns about the rapid push to build these facilities before we fully understand their long-term impacts. Right now, I believe Michigan should put a temporary moratorium on the approval of new large-scale data centers while we gather more information. Before we make decisions that could affect our communities for decades, we need independent data on their impact to our electric grid, energy costs, water consumption, farmland, and local infrastructure. Once we have that information, we can make informed decisions based on facts instead of speculation. As a state representative, I’d work to ensure that any future proposals are transparent, that local communities have the final say, and that the people who will be living with these projects are fully informed before any approvals are given. I don’t believe this is about being anti-technology. It’s about being responsible. If we’re going to build something that could permanently change a community, we owe it to Michigan residents to understand the long-term consequences before moving forward.

Lori: Cass County is in the 36th District, and they have had one or two proposals there. The first step is have the State put a 1-year moratorium on all proposed data centers. This will allow us to collect better evidence on why we don’t want them here. Our farms are our heartbeat, and our freshwater is our calling card. I think they have a place in future society, but not at the expense of our environment. I recently read an article from a housing developer in the American Southwest who is partnering with a company to put mini data centers in new homes – this idea has me intrigued, and I will watch that develop over the next few years before forming an opinion.

The issue of taxes has always been a hot-topic issue in the 36th District, and each of you have advocated for reforming taxes in some way shape or form. What are your plans to address tax burdens for the working class and the upper class in the district as representative?

Carra: Property tax is becoming a substantial burden on people in our district and throughout the state. I believe people shouldn’t have to pay taxes on something that they own. Their house is their house and they should own it in full, without the ongoing tax burden of property taxes. That said, I also support steps in the right direction and have voted for incremental steps earlier this year. Unfortunately, those bills remain in the Democrat controlled senate for consideration.

Coon: When people ask about taxes, I don’t really look at it as the working class versus the upper class. I look at it as Michigan taxpayers. I think everyone wants a tax system that’s fair, predictable, and doesn’t make it harder to live, invest, or retire here. One of my biggest priorities is property tax reform. I’ve talked to seniors who are worried about being taxed out of the homes they’ve lived in for decades, young families trying to buy their first home, and business owners who continue to see their costs rise. I believe we need meaningful property tax relief while making sure we have a responsible plan to continue funding essential local services. I also think we need to take a hard look at how state government spends taxpayer dollars. Before we ask taxpayers to pay more, we should be making sure we’re spending the money we already have wisely, eliminating waste where we can, and making government more efficient. At the end of the day, my goal is simple: help people keep more of what they earn, make Michigan a more affordable place to live, and create an environment where families and businesses want to stay and invest in our communities.

Lori: I don’t see this as a class issue. It should start with property taxes being slashed or eliminated for seniors – they have paid into the system their whole lives and have earned the ability to have extra money in their pockets.

If cutting and/or eliminating certain taxes is a priority for you as representative, how would you ensure the communities, services and programs in your district that utilize those dollars to operate can still continue to operate at the same or nearly the same levels? What specifically would you advocate for to replace that revenue?

Carra: Great question. I would support cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from the state budget to use those resources to backfill lost revenue for local communities due to the elimination or reduction of property taxes. The state taxes and spends way too much money and I would rather our communities spend taxpayer dollars than the state or federal government for that matter.

Coon: I don’t support cutting taxes without having a responsible plan in place. Police, fire, roads, schools, and other essential services all have to continue operating. My goal isn’t to shift the burden from one taxpayer to another. My goal is to reform the system so it’s more fair and predictable. For example, I’ve advocated for property tax reform because I don’t believe homeowners should be taxed out of their homes simply because property values have increased. If reducing or eliminating a tax results in less revenue, I think we have to look at a combination of solutions. That starts with making sure state government is spending taxpayer dollars efficiently, prioritizing essential services, and strengthening our economy so the tax base grows naturally. As more businesses invest, more people move here, and more people are working, the state brings in additional revenue without simply raising taxes. I also believe the state has a responsibility to make sure local governments aren’t left holding the bag. If we’re going to ask communities to give up a revenue source, we need a responsible replacement plan so they can continue providing the services people rely on. At the end of the day, tax reform shouldn’t be about cutting for the sake of cutting. It should be about creating a system that’s fair to taxpayers while still giving our communities the resources they need to succeed.

Lori: Great question. Starting at a high enough age for tax reduction should affect these revenue streams minimally. If elected, my first goal is to contact every township, city, and village to look at demographics so as to continue the current level of services. The last thing we want is for police or fire to take longer to get to our house because we lowered the age and tax reduction too far. Hard questions will need answered such as “Is there any waste that can be cut out of local budgets?” One idea for replacing revenue lost is to allow, for instance, a local unit of government to charge a half percent of sales tax that stays directly in the community instead of being filtered through and siphoned off in Lansing.

How will you make sure that the people of St. Joseph and Cass counties are properly represented in the state legislature?

Carra: I hold office hours monthly in both counties to hear the thoughts and ideas from residents in our area. I also hold a town hall every month in Sturgis on the second Monday of each month at 6:30pm at Christian Fellowship Center. Additionally, my office has the second fastest average response time connecting with people who reach out to the office. Being transparent by informing people of what we are working on in Lansing with my vote explanations on every bill that we vote on is very rare and helps the community stay in touch with me as well. I will continue to be as open, honest, and transparent as possible with the community as their public servant.

Coon: The people of St. Joseph and Cass counties deserve a representative who is visible, accessible, and willing to listen. I don’t believe my job ends after Election Day. In many ways, that’s when it begins. If I’m elected, you’ll continue to see me in our communities—not just during campaign season. I want to hold regular office hours, attend local meetings and events, and make myself available so people know they can reach me when they have a concern or an idea. I also believe representation means bringing our communities’ concerns back to Lansing and bringing opportunities back home. Too often, it feels like rural communities are overlooked. I want to build relationships that help bring resources, economic opportunities, and solutions back to St. Joseph and Cass counties. Whether someone voted for me or not, they’re still my constituent. My responsibility is to listen, represent them honestly, and work every day to make sure our district has a strong voice in Lansing.

Lori: We need someone who actually WANTS to promote us in order to drive small business, for instance, to our district. Teamwork and team building are essential to pass policy and bills that will benefit all of us.

Why do you believe you should be the Republican nominee for state representative in the 36th District?

Carra: I believe I should be the Republican nominee because I have a proven record of doing what I said I was going to do. I’m battle tested and have proven to be the most conservative state representative in Michigan. Our area is extremely conservative and deserves a strong voice in Lansing that will not only vote conservatively but who also is willing to stand up to special interests and corrupt politics as usual.

Coon: I believe I should be the Republican nominee because I bring a different perspective and a proven record of serving my community. I’ve spent nearly a decade as a police officer, served on the Planning Commission and as a Township Trustee, and owned small businesses. Those experiences have taught me how to work with people, solve problems, and make difficult decisions. I’m not running to be the loudest voice in Lansing. I’m running to be an effective one. I think leadership is about listening, building relationships, and finding solutions that actually move our district forward. It’s easy to make headlines. It’s much harder to deliver results. I want to be the kind of representative who people can call, meet with, and trust to follow through. Someone who puts the interests of the 36th District ahead of politics and works every day to bring resources, opportunities, and meaningful solutions back home. If Republican voters are looking for someone who will work hard, stay accessible, and focus on getting results instead of seeking attention, I believe I’m the best choice to represent the 36th District.

Lori: I am homegrown, not an outsider. I have a deep, innate connection to our land and residents. I want what’s best for us, first, and the State, second. My entire career has been about utilizing teamwork to get the job done, and I will take that mentality to Lansing if elected.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.