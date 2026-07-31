Campaign Q+A: Three Rivers City Commission Second District Primary

Steven Haigh

Josh Hoeppner

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — On Aug. 4, Three Rivers city residents will decide which two of three candidates will be moving on to the November general election to represent the city’s Second District.

Incumbent Steven Haigh and challengers Josh Hoeppner and Maurice Kelly will vie to be on the ballot in November to represent the southern area of Three Rivers. This publication sent a questionnaire to all three candidates to get to know them and hear their thoughts on the issues important to city residents in this year’s election. Kelly did not respond to the questionnaire before press time Wednesday.

The responses from Haigh and Hoeppner are below as they were sent, with light edits for clarity. Responses are presented in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.

Who are you, where are you from, and what do you currently do for a living?

Steven Haigh: My name is Steve Haigh, I grew up in Three Rivers and graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1990, served 4 years in the United States Navy, then worked 29 years in the RV industry. I am retired/ disabled.

Josh Hoeppner: My name is Josh Hoeppner, and I’m proud to live and work right here in Three Rivers. As an insurance inspector, attention to detail and honesty are just part of my daily routine. For me, it’s all about working hard, treating people with respect, and giving back to the community that has given my family so much.

What is your experience in public service and/or the workforce?

Haigh: Four years in the United States Navy, spent 29 years in the RV industry, and I am the current 2nd district commissioner.

Hoeppner: I’m not a career politician. My background is in the real world, working directly with homeowners and local businesses to solve practical problems and take responsibility for the results. I believe public service should be straightforward. It is about being accessible, listening to neighbors, and making independent decisions that benefit our entire community. I am ready to bring that fresh perspective and a strong work ethic to local government.

Why did you decide to run for City Commission?

Haigh: I ran the 1st and 2nd time because no one would step up to run. I am running in this election so the voters have a choice.

Hoeppner: I’m running because our city deserves leaders who listen and take responsibility. Right now, too many people feel left out of the conversation. I want to bridge that gap between city hall and our neighborhoods by focusing on practical, common-sense solutions that actually make everyday life better here.

What are your thoughts about how the City of Three Rivers is currently being run at the moment? What would you bring to the city commission as a commissioner?

Haigh: (No answer given)

Hoeppner: Three Rivers has great city employees and volunteers who care about our town, but communication can always improve. Neighbors deserve to know why decisions are made and exactly where their tax dollars are going. As commissioner, I’ll bring honesty, accountability, and an open mind. I’ll ask questions and listen to residents before voting. I’m running to represent your voice.

How familiar are you with the lead service line concerns in the city, the efforts being done to fix it, and how would you continue to address it if elected as commissioner?

Haigh: I would continue to push city staff to look for grants to help the city to pay for the replacement of lead service lines and to figure out what streets have service lines that need to go; under them. I would also continue to have city staff to give updates on the progress that is being made.

Hoeppner: Replacing lead water lines is a critical health issue, and I fully support the work already underway. If elected, my goal will be to keep these replacements moving as quickly and efficiently as possible. I’ll work with our mayor, commissioners, and the residents to find solutions that fix these issues. I will keep the residents informed and give clear answers on what is going on.

Many residents have had concerns about the Flock cameras being utilized by the Three Rivers Police Department. Police Chief Scott Boling has said they have been a useful tool for the department to solve a number of crimes, but other residents and critics say the cameras have gone beyond its original purpose, enables a form of mass surveillance, and are an invasion of privacy. What are your thoughts about the department’s use of Flock cameras, and should they remain in place?

Haigh: I am personally still doing research on this subject, I am not able to give an educated opinion on this subject at the moment.

Hoeppner: Flock cameras can be a great tool for catching criminals and finding stolen cars, but privacy matters. We need clear guardrails, strict oversight, and open communication so residents know the tech isn’t being abused. Ultimately I believe it is the people’s decision if flock cameras should be in our city.

What are your thoughts about homelessness in the Three Rivers community and how it is currently being addressed by the police department and social services?

Haigh: I believe that the current police staff that we have along with our social worker and Chief Boling that this is the most tolerant force that the city of Three Rivers has had in a long time. They are trying to help direct individuals to the help that they may need. If more help is needed then I personally believe that private organizations need to step up and help if need be.

Hoeppner: You don’t solve homelessness just by calling the cops. We need police to keep our streets safe, but fixing this means actually getting mental health and social services involved. We can protect our public spaces and treat people like human beings at the same time.

Why should people vote for you to be in the two-person race in November for the Second District seat on the City Commission?

Haigh: I believe that people should vote for me in the primary election in August because I have the experience and knowledge to be Second District Commissioner.

Hoeppner: I hope to earn your vote by putting Three Rivers first plain and simple. I’ll always be accessible, transparent, and ready to have the hard conversations. I don’t claim to know everything, but I promise to listen, do the work, and make decisions that actually serve our neighbors, not my own agenda.