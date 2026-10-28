Cause of Dix Street Elementary fire remains undetermined

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—Investigators have been unable to determine what caused the fire that forced Dix Street Elementary students and staff from their school last month.

Otsego Director of Police and Fire Brad Misner said the Michigan State Police report classified the cause of the Sept. 21 fire as undetermined.

“This basically says they cannot definitively say what caused it,” Misner said. “It will be closed out.”

The update comes as the fire department recently released photographs from its response to the fire.

Firefighters were called to Dix Street at approximately 5:37 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, arriving about three minutes later.

The fire was contained to the library/media center, although smoke and water damage extended into other portions of the building. Misner previously said smoke damage was more extensive than the relatively limited water damage.

A small group of staff members was inside when the fire occurred. Everyone safely evacuated.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety and fire departments from Alamo and Gun Plain townships assisted Otsego through mutual-aid agreements.

Misner said the fire was officially declared extinguished within approximately 40 minutes. Firefighters had put out the flames before that point but continued checking to make sure the fire had not spread.

The damage prompted the closure of Dix Street and a temporary move for its students and staff.

Classes resumed Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the former Pine Trails Elementary building in Allegan, which Otsego Public Schools has temporarily named “Dix Street West Elementary.”

The arrangement allowed the school community to remain together while its own building was unavailable.

Preparing the temporary location required assistance from both districts, neighboring schools, businesses, organizations and community volunteers. That work included cleaning, installing technology, moving furniture and preparing classrooms for students.

Pine Trails had been vacant since June following the opening of Allegan’s new elementary school. Although the property was in the process of being sold to Milbocker & Sons, the company supported allowing Otsego to use the building.

Dix Street students returned to their teachers and classmates nine days after the fire, beginning classes at the temporary location while restoration needs at their Otsego school were addressed.