135 N McEwan St,
Clare, MI 48617
989-386-4414
- Mike’s Musings: Release Assange now, he has endured enough punishmentThere are so many innocent people jailed for crimes they haven’t committed. I worked for a time, helping to expose some that were incarcerated, yet innocent. One of those, a man I truly admire is Julian Assange, and I hope and pray at some point, he will be released.Assange, founder of Wiki Leaks, faces an Read More…
- Snowfest returns to Marion after two year hiatusBy Steve Landon On a snowy day way back in 2001 a bunch of area vintage snowmobile enthusiast gathered to show and race their sleds at the Marion Fairgrounds / Veterans Memorial Park, it would mark the first time since December 31, 1977 snowmobiles would chew up the ice in competition on the half mile Read More…
- Obituary: Robert “Rob” MillerRobert “Rob” Miller, age 65, of Haines, Alaska, (formerly of Clare) passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at his home. He was born the son of Duane and Betty (Severson) Miller on Feb. 16, 1956. He graduated from Clare H.S. in the class of 1974. Rob had worked several agriculture jobs as a teenager Read More…
- Obituary: Jeffrey R. WitbeckJeffrey R. Witbeck; age 67 of Beaverton; formerly of Shepherd, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2022 at his home with family by his side. Jeff was born March 9, 1954 the son of Robert and Gladys (Kenny) Witbeck. He enjoyed hunting, drag racing, snowmobiling, boating, and really just being outdoors. Jeff really enjoyed his sports Read More…
- Obituary: Paul Kevin MorganPaul Kevin Morgan age 67 of Marion passed away at Autumnwood of McBain on Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1954 in Mt. Clemens to Sylvan Henry and Betty Lou (Ragsdale) Morgan.Paul moved to the Marion area in 1978. He had worked as a bus driver for Charter Public Schools and Read More…
- May I Walk With You? Synod 2021-2023Pope Francis has called the whole church to participate in Synod 2021-2023. A synod is simply an assembly of the People of God-the Church. Generally, synods have been gatherings of Bishops and clergy, along with others of special expertise. With this synod, Pope Francis wants to hear from all the People of God, at every Read More…
- Postcard from the Pines: What’s that got to do with the price of butter and eggs?In each of my numerous computers I’ve kept a document file titled ‘IGA’. It was/is for the purpose of collecting and saving Marion Food Market/Bernie’s IGA Foodliner advertising, photos, clippings and memories. I’ve been at it a long time, but the file remains thin. And that is a rather odd thing considering that the business, Read More…
- Pat’s Bits & Pieces: Valentine’s Day MondayI was nearly 19 before I got my first heart-shaped box of chocolates from a boyfriend for Valentine’s Day. I was totally thrilled.Of course, I got loads of elementary school style “Valentines” (which were required) from classmates from Kindergarten days until we all outgrew that phase in Middle School when the boys rebelled and usually Read More…
- Farwell girls tame Harrison in season openerby Ben MurphySports Writer The Farwell girls basketball team built an early double digit lead in its season opener with Harrison Wednesday night. The Lady Eagles didn’t play quite as well as the night rolled on, but still managed to hang on for a 33-26 Jack Pine Conference win.“We led 15-2 after the first quarter, Read More…
- Marion girls hang on for season opening winby Ben MurphySports Writer It was a good start to the new season for the Marion girls basketball team Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles, playing at Manistee Catholic Central held a lead for most of the contest, and hung on for a 38-34 West Michigan ‘D’ League victory.“So excited for the girls to be back Read More…
- Late Darren Acton named Irish Fest Grand MarshalBy Pat MaurerCorrespondent For the first time ever, Clare’s famous Irish Parade will have a posthumous Grand Marshall.Darren Acton, who wore many Civic Hats throughout his life in the Clare Community and “volunteered” for a multitude of events and fundraisers, will be Clare’s 48th Grand Marshal, but not in person, of the many Irish Festival Read More…
- One injured in Clare High Rise fireBy Pat MaurerCorrespondent A Gateway Village Apartments resident was injured last Saturday when a fire started in her apartment on the third floor of the High Rise., located at 235 Gateway Village Drive.The Clare Fire Department was called to the scene by the report of a fire alarm going off at 7:12 p.m., Clare Chief Read More…
- Faces in the Crowd: James “Jimmy” JohnsonJimmy Johnson, the son of George and Bonnie Johnson, grew up in much the same way many locals do:Living in town, riding bikes with friends, and hanging out at the local basketball court.He’d listen to some of his dad’s stories, and quickly because interested in history and politics.He eventually took that interest and turned it Read More…
- Mike’s Musings: A day I don’t want to repeatSometimes it just doesn’t pay to get out of bed. One of those days was last week, when I boarded anairplane in Orlando to Detroit.Now all I had heard days before is how this once-in-a-decade blizzard was blanketing Michigan. Iassumed my flight would be cancelled, but lo and behold, not only was it “not cancelled,” Read More…
- Postcard from the Pines: Groundhog Wins AgainIt’s only the 4th of February and already we’ve had Groundhog Day, occurring this year on the melodic 2-2-2022, a series of whopping storms, mostly missing us and some very cold arctic air that did not miss.All of the various groundhogs who predict the weather sentenced us to six more weeks of winter. Who is Read More…
- China King destroyed by fireBy Pat MaurerCorrespondent The China King Restaurant at 406 East 5th Street in Clare was completely destroyed in a fire on Saturday, Jan. 29th.The Clare Fire Department was called at 10:22 a.m. when a passerby saw flames coming out of the roof top “hood vent,” and called it in. Firefighters were able to arrive in Read More…
- Area fire departments donate to Kentucky stationsBy Pat MaurerCorrespondent Four area fire departments, Clare, Surrey Township, Garfield Township and Lincoln Township, got together to help out a fire department in Kentucky which was recently destroyed by a tornado.Clare Chief Jim Chapman said, “We were contacted by the Fulton County Fire Protection District in Kentucky when they found we had our old Read More…
- Clare communities issue ‘Let-Run’
orders for waterBy Pat MaurerCorrespondent Due to the extreme cold in the area lately, all three communities in Clare County have now issued water “Let Run” orders for the rest of the winter due to “excessively deep frost levels and extreme cold.”The Village of Farwell issued their let-run order on a Facebook post January 26. Clare City Read More…
- Faces in the Crowd: Kevin SissonKevin Sisson, the son of Kevin and Lisa Sisson, has made it a point to give back to the community that has given so much to him.A 2011 Marion graduate, Kevin is a volunteer firefighter for the Marion Fire Department and a volunteer basketball coach with Marion Schools.Grateful for the community support he received growing Read More…
- Schonert, Hamilton crowned at McBain homecomingBy John RaffelCorrespondent McBain High School celebrated its homecoming last week and crowned King Dylan Schonert and Queen Karri Hamilton.The theme for the 2022 McBain Homecoming was Hollywood. The students participated in a spirit week leading up to Friday. There was a parade honoring the Homecoming Court and the various sports teams. Friday afternoon there Read More…