Celebrating Halloween in Style

With a Hunters’ Moon and a Hot Air Balloon Pumpkin flying high, Halloween 2026 looks to be perfect for Trick or Treating. Dress for the weather, be sure to carry lights, and be safe. Photo: N. Voss

By Gari Voss

Halloween is just around the corner, and organizations have special activities and opportunities planned for families and friends. Dress up in your Halloween finest. Visit some of the care facilities to delight the residents who are unable to travel around town to see the Trick-or-Treaters as they go from door to door. Travel through downtown to visit shops. Stop at a church to participate in the activities.

Watch the days and times when Trick-or-Treating will be allowed.

Be safe!

October 2026: Halloween Hauntings Tour Map 2026, Allegan County, Plainwell

The Tour Map is available on Allegan County Informed. The places are private homes that decorate for others to enjoy. They ask everyone to be respectful.

October 2026: Crane Orchards Corn Maze

Children of all ages and adults can work their way through the corn maze on 20 acres. Hayrides are also available along with the Cow Train. 6054 124th Ave, Fennville.

Friday, October 30, 2026, at 10am or 6:30pm: Boo Bash Swim

The Allegan Aquatic Center (1560 M-40, Allegan) will hold Halloween-themed open family swim sessions at regular pool rates apply and pre-registration is advised via https://ard.recdesk.com/Community/Program.

Friday, Oct. 30, 3pm: Halloween at the Fennville Library

Come to 400 W. Main St., Fennville for family-friendly activities that include candy, coloring, and handmade crafts.

Friday, October 30, 2026: Otsego Trail for Treaters

Otsego will hold their Downtown Halloween activities. All are welcome.

Friday, Oct. 30, 6–7:30 p.m. Briarwood Assisted Living & Memory Care

Briarwood Assisted Living & Memory Care invites local families to join them for their annual Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 30, from 6–7:30 p.m. at 620 Ely Street, Allegan, MI 49010.

Enrichment Director Claire Johnson shared, “Our residents and staff are looking forward to welcoming children and families into our community for an evening of Halloween fun.

“Briarwood’s hallways and common areas will be decorated for the occasion, giving families the opportunity to trick-or-treat throughout the community while collecting candy from residents and staff. Weather permitting, decorated vehicles will also be featured in the parking lot.

Families are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and enjoy a fun, festive evening with our residents.”

Residents look forward to celebrating Halloween with their Allegan community and sharing a spook-tacular evening together!

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, 2:30-4:30pm: City of Allegan

Downtown Allegan Merchants invite Trick-or-Treaters and families to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes and stroll through the historic downtown business district to collect candy and goodies. The event offers an accessible, daylight-friendly environment for children of all ages to celebrate the holiday while supporting local independent shops.

To make navigating the route easy for families, participating businesses will explicitly display a vibrant purple participant flyer in their storefront windows and doors. The flyer features silhouettes of trick-or-treaters walking in front of a large full moon with the text “Trick or Treaters Welcome here!” Families should look for this specific visual anchor to know which doors are open for treats.

There is no cost to participate, and the event will be held rain or shine. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out.

Sat., Oct. 31, 5pm-?: Trick or Treat with Allegan Firefighters

Stop at the Allegan Fire Station #1, 300 Monroe St., beginning at 5pm for Hot Dogs and Hot Chocolate. An event that is fun for the whole family!

Sat., Oct. 31, 5-7pm: Allegan Bible Church Trunk or Treat

Stop at 412 Sherman St. Allegan for Free Candy Free Hotdogs Free Hot Chocolate Costume Contest.

Sat., Oct. 31, 7-8pm: Immanuel Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat

Come to 631 Grand Street, Allegan to enjoy the fun of trick or treating in one place.

Sat., Oct. 31, 11am: Saugatuck Family & Pet Costume Parade in Wicks Park

Line up at 10:15am to walk in the parade, play games, trunk or treat, and be in the costume contest.

11:30am-2pm: Trick or Treating Downtown

5-8pm: Trick or Treating in neighborhoods

Sat., Oct. 31, 5-8pm: Trick or Treat in Wayland

Sat, Oct. 31, 9pm: Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults

Elaborate costumes, giant puppets and the Pumpkin King. Free to watch; adult-oriented.

Lineup 9 p.m.; parade 10 p.m., along Center Street in downtown Douglas, beginning near the Old Schoolhouse and ending at Beery Field.

Sat., Oct. 31, 2026, 8pm: 2nd Annual Halloween Bash

The Farm at Bloomingdale and Cut’N Loose the band present the 2nd annual Halloween Bash at the Farm at Bloomingdale. Playing all your favorite Halloween jams, plus terrific food, Dancing and a Costume contest with Prizes! $5 cover! Dinner service available, BYOB! Grab those costumes get dressed up and come out and celebrate the best Halloween party in southwest Michigan!!!