Centreville teacher visits all 50 states, meets Delaware governor

Matt Meyer, the governor of Delaware, signs Rietsma’s 50th state visit declaration. Pictured are (L to R) Malcolm LaMothe, Elena Carter, Marian Herriman and Rietsma. Photo provided

by Steve Eldridge

The percentage of US citizens to have visited all 50 states is an extremely low number, but one local teacher recently joined the estimated 1% to 2% of people to do just that.

Jef Rietsma teaches fifth grade science and social studies in Centreville, and although not an area native, he is a former Sturgis resident, having been employed as a staff writer for the Sturgis Journal from 1990-93. He currently resides in Vicksburg.

His final trek took him to the state of Delaware, which is roughly 700 miles from Vicksburg, and he had some company joining him on his trip. Rietsma’s mother, 84 year-old Marian Herriman, his 28 year-old niece Elena Carter, and Carter’s eight-year-old nephew, Malcolm LaMothe, all joined in on the trip. Ironically, this group made it a four-generation venture.

Rietsma has always loved to travel, and one day he realized when he calculated how many states he had been to, decided to undertake visiting all 50 states. “I had been to 34 states prior to 2021, and it was then that it became clear to me that I could do this,” Rietsma said. His mom was a major part of this undertaking and offered to tag along “wherever you can drive us.”

When they hit the road in 2021, they were able to check six more states off the list, visiting Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Washington, Oregon and Kansas. In all, the trip covered 16 states in 16 days. “I had been stuck on 34 for a number of years, and if I was going to reach my goal, I had to get busy.”

At one point, it had been over 10 years for Rietsma without visiting any new states. Rietsma’s daughter Jessie accepted a summer job in Alaska in 2022, and that obviously presented an opportunity to check another state off the list, so he paid her a visit. Following that trip, he added Oklahoma and New Mexico in 2023, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont in 2024, which covered over 2500 miles, and then in 2025, he conquered South Dakota, his 49th state.

With one state to go, Rietsma came up with a novel idea. With Delaware the lone state remaining, he decided to take a chance on meeting with that state’s governor, Matt Meyer. A letter to Meyer was sent in early 2026, and then in April, he received notice from Meyer’s office that arrangements were being made for that to become possible.

“I did some research on Governor Meyer and found out that he was a Michigan native (born in Bay City), and that he was a University of Michigan graduate. Since I was from Michigan, and Delaware was my 50th state, I figured that would better my chances of getting to meet with him.”

Sure enough, his efforts paid off, and he got notification that he was scheduled to meet Meyer on June 17th. Not only did Rietsma get that opportunity, but his entire entourage was welcomed to the governor’s residence to commemorate his milestone. Given the fact that Delaware was only three counties, he was hopeful that would enhance his chances to secure the meeting. During the 15 minutes they were allotted, Rietsma noted that Meyer was “very nice, calm and welcoming. It was a really memorable experience, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my 50th state.”

Rietsma gave the majority of the credit for him to accomplish this feat to his mom. “Honestly, if it weren’t for her, I doubt I would have followed through on this. Having her with me for 33 out of 50 states is a lifetime memory I’ll always have to look back on.” He also estimated that he’d spent the night in 48 states along the way.

Some of the highlights, other than meeting with a governor, were the sights he experienced. “The prettiest drive had to have been going through the Cascade Mountains in Washington, and the drive down to Key West. He also added that “Taos, New Mexico to Santa Fe was also very scenic.” Another location Rietsma noted was the route he travelled to Hana, Hawaii, which is located on the Island of Maui, stating that “Hawaii was, without a doubt, the most beautiful state I visited.”

He also commented that he’d love to make return trips to Provincetown, Massachusetts., Montpelier, Vermont., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware., Idaho Falls, Idaho., Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Walla Walla, Washington.

So, what’s left for someone who has travelled to all 50 states? Surprisingly, it’s a trip Rietsma hasn’t set out on yet, and it’s right here in Michigan. “I plan on making a circle trip along the coast of Lake Superior.”