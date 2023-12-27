Chamber of Commerce recognizes local businesses

Patti Herm (second from right), owner of Patti Herm Dance Studio, is seen with (from left) Chamber of Commerce executive director Jenny Boerman, Julie Spiech and Heather Phillips.

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce recently honored several businesses and individuals in the area.

As part of its annual Night of Recognition celebration, the chamber paid tribute to its award winners in five categories: Small Business of the Year; Manufacturing Company of the Year; Front Line Worker of the Year; Community Service Organization of the Year; and Educators of the Year.

The event, which took place at The Woods at Bay Pointe in Shelbyville, also featured dinner and entertainment in the form of a comedy performance.

“We were pleased to hold the event at our Chamber member’s facility, as the banquet hall is absolutely gorgeous and large enough to hold our large group of attendees,” Chamber executive director Jenny Boerman said.

This years winners were:

Small Business of the Year: Patti Herm School of Dance;

Manufacturing Company of the Year: Hytech Spring and Machine Corp.;

Front Line Worker of the Year: Plainwell Public Safety Officer David Rantz;

Community Service Organization of the Year: Allegan County Transportation;

Educators of the Year: Allie Rittenhouse from Otsego Public Schools and David Clark from Plainwell Community Schools.

“It was a beautiful evening honoring local business owners, educators and community members who make the Otsego and Plainwell area a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Boerman said.

Here is a little more information about this year’s winners:

Small Business of the Year: Patti Herm School of Dance

The Small Business of the Year Award, which was determined by a public vote, went to a business that has served the area for more than four decades.

“When Patti Herm began her business in 1982, she had one part-time instructor teaching with her,” Boerman said. “She has since had up to 10 dance instructors.”

Herm, the owner and director of the dance studio, holds a bachelor’s degree in dance education and a master’s degree in dance from Western Michigan University. She began her study of dance in Grand Rapids at the age of three and took classes from the founder and former director of the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Herm co-choreographed the area’s first full length production of the Nutcracker ballet. This year’s performance, which took place the weekend of Dec. 2, marked the 12th production of the show.

In addition to her work at her studio, Herm has also choreographed more than 30 musical productions for Otsego High School.

Manufacturing Company of the Year: Hytech Spring and Machine Corp.

Voted on by the chamber’s board of directors, Hytech Spring and Machine Corp. was named this year’s Manufacturing Company of the Year.

“When we think about Plainwell and Otsego, manufacturing has a huge place in our community,” Boerman said. “There was no shortage of nominees for the Manufacturer of the Year Award, and without question Hytech Spring and Machine Corp is deserving of being this year’s recipient.”

Staring as a “small mom-and-pop” company in a garage in Alamo in 1984, Hytech eventually moved to a machine shop in Plainwell’s industrial park following continued growth.

Now with 141 employees, the company ships its products all over the world, making springs for four industries: automotive, medical, aerospace and electrical.

“Your Iphone has a microscopic spring inside that was made at Hytech in Plainwell,” Boerman said.

Front Line Worker of the Year: Plainwell Public Safety Officer David Rantz

The chamber sought nominations for Front Line Worker of the Year from the city managers from Otsego and Plainwell along with the chiefs of public safety, the department director of Allegan County Dispatch and the 911 board.

Rantz was this year’s choice.

“We asked for a nominee who goes above and beyond their daily responsibilities and displays integrity, passion, compassion and commitment,” Boerman said. “The individual must exhibit pride in their job, a positive attitude, strong work ethic and effective time management.”

Community Service Organization of the Year: Allegan County Transportation

Nominees for the Community Service Organization of the Year were submitted by non-profit chamber members. And Allegan County Transportation was named the winner.

“Prior to 2022, the transportation system in Allegan County was focused along the M-40 and M-89 corridors, and most trips scheduled were agency services,” Boerman said. “Recently Allegan County Transportation, or in short called ACT, has been able to expand their hours and service to reach residents living in more rural areas.

“ACT is now scheduling trips for all Allegan County residents, regardless of trip purpose: medical appointments, work, childcare, non-medical appointments and even recreation. “

That expansion in services provided helped set ACT apart this year.

Every month, ACT completes over 3,000 passenger trips, racking up between 45,000 and 60,000 miles.

Current transportation initiatives are focused on supporting independent living, fostering a quality of life for residents and improving access to medical care, employment and food resources.

“ACT also unveiled their new propane-powered fleet in August,” Boerman said. “The introduction of the seven new buses will help lower emissions while improving efficiency and cost, saving tax-payer dollars.

“ACT remains committed to community collaboration in order to ensure every resident in Allegan County has access to a reliable, barrier-free transportation system which ensures everyone has an equal opportunity to get a trip.”

Educators of the Year: Allie Rittenhouse from Otsego Public Schools and David Clark from Plainwell Community Schools

Educator of the Year from Otsego Public Schools and Plainwell Community Schools are voted on by the staff members of each district.

Rittenhouse served in the Autism Spectrum Disorder classroom at Otsego High School during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. This year, she made the switch to being an Early Childhood Special Education preschool teacher at Dix Street Elementary.

Clark, meanwhile, is a social studies teacher at Plainwell High School. He is in his 30th year of teaching and has been in Plainwell since 1997.

Rittenhouse and Clark were previously recognized by their respective district superintendents.