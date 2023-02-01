Chambers boys, girls finish 2nd in area play

Zach Kennedy shoots a layup in Chambers’ area win over Lakeside.

By Katie McElvy

JV Girls

The JV Lady Rebels ended their season last week taking on the JV Lady Chiefs of Lakeside. Madison Davis put Chambers on the board first. Defensively, Samantha Lovelace stole the ball on a Lakeside fastbreak saving an almost guaranteed basket, but the JV Lady Rebels still trailed 2-5 at the end of the first. With Chambers struggling to score, Lakeside jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the second, but Autumn Blackall hit back-to-back baskets which ignited the JV Lady Rebels on offense and helped them cut the lead to 8-13 at the half.

A steal and score by Anna Kate Jackson in the third tied it up. After a back and forth, Aubie McManus tied it up once again by hitting both free throws to end the quarter at 18 all. Cate Allen started the final period of play with a steal. She threw it to Makayla Kiser who broke away for a bucket to give Chambers the first lead of the night, and the JV Lady Rebels never looked back, getting the win 24-18.

JV Boys

The Chambers JV Boys held the Lakeside JV Chiefs scoreless in the first quarter in their last game of the season while the JV Rebels were able to post 6 points. Things got more interesting in the second quarter as Lakeside improved offensively making the score 13-8 with Chambers leading going into the half.

Lakeside came roaring back in the third quarter taking the lead 20-22. In the fourth quarter, Tristan Ayers quickly tied it up. AJ Noles hit the go ahead basket at the line, and the JV Rebels won 30-28.

Varsity Girls

After getting the win against Macon-East to start the week, the Lady Rebels faced area opponent Lakeside. Beating Abbeville twice and losing to the Lady Chiefs by 8 earlier in the season, Chambers was forced to win this game by nine in order to claim the area title. Lakeside’s defense was perfectly aware of what was on the line as they forced the Lady Rebels to turn the ball over time and time again allowing the Lady Chiefs to jump out to a 0-8 lead. Chambers finally broke the press as Mckenzie Gilliland hit a three while Olivia Daughtery followed with a basket to cut the lead to 3, but the Lady Rebels could not hold that small deficit and the score was 7-14 at the end of the first quarter. A steal and score by Lexie Brown once again put the Lady Rebels within 4 points, but a couple of quick three pointers extended the Lakeside lead 15-25 going into halftime.

The Lakeside defense was smothering for the entire second half, and the Lady Rebels could not get a single basket to fall losing 15-44. Fortunately, Chambers ended the week on a good note, defeating Autauga Academy to end the regular season. The Lady Rebels will host the first round of the playoffs as the #2 seed in their bracket.

Varsity Boys

After falling 32-51 to AAA Macon-East on Monday, the Rebels bounced back on Tuesday to capture second place in the area. Lakeside struck first with a three pointer, but Grey Hayley answered with a three pointer of his own, and the Rebels led 13-7 to end the first quarter. Rebel shooting fell flat in the second period, but Levi Waldrep and Cayden Hayley finally energized the offense both in the field and from the line as they carried a 32-15 lead at the half. Up 39-23 going into the fourth, the Rebels cruised to a 55-37 win.

To end regular season play, Chambers faced reigning AA Champions Autauga Academy. The Rebels’ first meeting with the Generals ended in a twenty point loss; however, their second meeting told a much different story. With things all tied up at the end of the first quarter, the Rebels showed their improvement over the last eight weeks. Autauga led 22-27 going into halftime. Down 35-43, the Rebel defense stepped up in the fourth quarter only allowing 8 points. The offense fought, but came up just three points short, falling 48-51.

The Rebels will enter the playoffs as the #2 seed and will host the first round.