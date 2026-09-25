Chapel Hill Arts & Crafts Show is Oct. 3rd at fairgrounds!

United Methodist Church Chapel Hill Arts & Crafts Show Administrator Coordinator Sherry Leto welcomes Lisa Kreitner of A Little Something Beaded in Sodus. Kreitner will once again be offering her handmade earrings, necklaces, and bracelets featuring gemstones, fossils, and Lake Michigan beach glass at the show.

The 47th annual Chapel Hill United Methodist Church’s annual Arts & Crafts Show will be held October 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the commercial barns at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds in Berrien Springs. Approximately 270 artists and crafters will be featured this year.

Shoppers should enter from Shawnee Road to go to the show.

Entry into the Chapel Hill Arts and Crafts Show is $5 per person. Parking is free. Lunch options, snacks, and drinks are available on site.

Proceeds benefit a variety of mission projects, both local and overseas.