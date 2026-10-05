Charlotte man arrested in fatal scooter hit-and-run

Jordan Morey

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jordan Morey, 35, of Charlotte has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man riding an electric scooter on Rosehill Road, authorities said.

Eric Estey, 58, of Jackson was riding west near Videto Lane when a vehicle struck him and left the scene about 10:41 p.m. Sept. 15, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety. Officers found Estey beside his scooter and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said the scooter’s headlight and taillight were working. Surveillance footage, Flock Safety cameras and witness statements led detectives to a suspect and the vehicle believed to have been involved.

Morey was arrested Tuesday in the Lansing area and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. An arrest warrant had been issued Sept. 29.

Morey was expected to be arraigned Wednesday. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.