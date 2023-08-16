Check out elementary renovations Aug. 23

The public is invited to celebrate completion of the latest Douglas Elementary School renovation at a dedication ceremony Thursday, Aug. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Building tours and refreshments will follow the short ceremony, made possible by voters passing a $35.6-million bond issue March 10, 2020.

As a result of the elementary’s $11.3 million renovation, 3,265 square feet of learning space was added to classrooms. New ADA-compliant restrooms were relocated in classrooms and throughout the building.

The “heart” of the building was redesigned to include two light-filled learning commons, special education suite, new secure entrance and office. Art, music and science classrooms were redone to provide more space, natural light and functionality.

An outdoor classroom and nature-based playground elements were added to encourage outdoor learning, plus classrooms were equipped with new furniture.

Safety and security features include fire suppression, emergency radio signal boosters, security cameras, magnetic door holds for lower elementary, thumb-turn door locks, key card access, window-security film at the front entrance and emergency paging/notification clocks.

Major mechanical, plumbing, electrical, lighting and roofing upgrades were also included in the project as well as a new parking lot and parent pickup/drop off loop.

DES, when first built in 1957, consisted of four classrooms, kitchen and office. In 1963, 12 classrooms were added to accommodate students with the consolidation of Saugatuck and Douglas schools.

In 1993, six more classrooms were added including two special-needs ones, plus new kitchen, multi-purpose room, media center, computer lab, art, science and music rooms. Classrooms were equipped with phones, televisions and VCRs.

The 2008 renovation included adding six upper elementary classrooms, increasing the building to 61,600 square feet.

“We are very proud,” school board members said in a Monday statement, “of the quality of education provided by our National Blue Ribbon Elementary School and appreciate the community’s support of our mission to ‘Prepare Students for Life.’

“We hope that the community is proud of our new state-of-the-art elementary school building,” they said.