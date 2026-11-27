Santa Claus waves to announce his arrival in downtown Three Rivers during the 2025 Christmas Around Town festivities. This year’s events run from Nov. 27-29. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

THREE RIVERS — Christmas Around Town, “Home for the Holidays,” Three Rivers’ official kickoff to the holiday season, returns Nov. 27-29, bringing holiday traditions, family activities, shopping, dining, and community celebrations to Historic Downtown Three Rivers.

The tradition began decades ago when local businesses, including Neff’s, Central Florist, Vogts, and Falkensteins, agreed to host their holiday open houses on the same date. Shoppers would travel throughout the county in one day to visit each business. Ridgeway Floral, one of the original participating businesses, has been part of this tradition for more than 50 years. When Wellington’s paint store joined Ridgeway Floral in its holiday advertising, more businesses followed, helping grow the beloved Christmas Around Town celebration we know today.

Continuing this cherished tradition, Ridgeway Floral will host its Annual Christmas Open House on Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28. As one of the original businesses involved in the holiday open house tradition that helped inspire Christmas Around Town, Ridgeway Floral continues to play an important role in keeping this beloved community tradition alive.

Downtown businesses and restaurants will open early on Friday and Saturday, giving visitors plenty of time to shop for holiday deals, enjoy a meal at a local restaurant, and explore downtown before the scheduled festivities begin. Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it, support local businesses, and enjoy the magic of the holiday season.

FRIDAY, NOV. 27: HOLIDAY TRADITIONS BEGIN

The festivities officially begin Friday with a holiday storybook stroll at the Three Rivers Public Library, opportunities to shop local businesses, and dining at downtown restaurants.

At 6 p.m., gather in the Mural Mall Walkthrough for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy complimentary hot cocoa provided by Ashley Slaughter and cookies provided by Three Rivers Improvement Movement (TRIM). The Three Rivers High School Aristocrats will add to the holiday atmosphere with Christmas caroling around the tree.

The evening continues at 7 p.m. with the Holiday Spectacular Concert at the historic Riviera Theatre. Get ready for a heartwarming night of Christmas music and holiday performances featuring talented local performers, the Three Rivers High School Aristocrats, and the Three Rivers High School Band. This special evening will celebrate the spirit of the season and showcase the incredible musical talent right here in our community.

Seats are limited, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this special holiday tradition! A minimum $5 donation is requested, and attendees will have a chance to win a holiday gift basket valued at more than $100. Gather your family and friends for an unforgettable evening of Christmas music and hometown holiday spirit.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28: SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY & FAMILY FUN

Saturday brings a full day of holiday festivities to downtown Three Rivers, combining the excitement of Small Business Saturday with fun for the whole family.

Santa Claus will make a special arrival at noon aboard a Three Rivers Fire Department fire truck at the Riviera Theatre, where children can meet Santa and pose for holiday photos.

Families can enjoy hands-on holiday activities throughout downtown from noon to 4 p.m. Visit HG Real Estate for a holiday Make & Take station, with supplies provided by The Home Depot. The Three Rivers Woman’s Club will also be hosting their second annual designer purse sale.

The Three Rivers Public Library’s Creation Station will also be open from noon to 4 p.m., giving children the opportunity to create their own holiday crafts. Face painting with Colorful Faces by Heather will be available at Bear Arts Studio during the same hours.

Shoppers can take advantage of Small Business Saturday specials while exploring downtown shops and restaurants. Families can also participate in a holiday scavenger hunt for a chance to win a gift certificate to Lowry’s Books. Be sure to stop by GG’s Cookies for take-and-decorate cookie kits to bring a little extra sweetness to the season.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will also be available from noon-4 p.m., offering visitors a festive way to experience downtown during the holiday season.

The festivities culminate at 6 p.m. with the 2nd Annual Holiday Light Parade. Spectators are invited to line the streets of downtown as the parade departs from the East Parking Lot, travels through downtown Three Rivers, and concludes at Riverside Church.

With holiday shopping, family activities, festive treats, and a glowing parade, Saturday offers the perfect opportunity to support local businesses and create lasting holiday memories in downtown Three Rivers.

SUNDAY, NOV. 29: CONTINUE THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Keep the holiday spirit going Sunday with more opportunities to explore downtown Three Rivers, discover holiday shopping specials, and support the local businesses that make our community special.

Families are invited to enjoy a free showing of The Polar Express at the Riviera Theatre. Donations of nonperishable food items are encouraged. Two showtimes will be offered at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., giving families plenty of opportunities to enjoy this holiday classic together.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will also be available from noon-4 p.m., offering a festive way to experience downtown during the holiday season. Ride times and additional details will be announced.

Make a day of it by shopping local, visiting downtown businesses, and enjoying the holiday atmosphere throughout Three Rivers. Sunday is another wonderful opportunity to support small businesses, spend time with family, and continue the Christmas Around Town celebration.

Community Support Makes Christmas Around Town Possible

Christmas Around Town is made possible through the participation and support of local businesses, community partners, volunteers, and sponsors.

The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority/Main Street extends its sincere appreciation to sponsors Brussee/Brady Inc., 3 Rivers Energy Partners, along with the Riviera Theatre, Useless Creatures Brewing Co., Lynn’s Garage, Twin County Community Probation Center, and all the businesses and organizations whose support helps make this community celebration possible.

Their contributions help bring holiday traditions, family-friendly activities, and festive experiences to Historic Downtown Three Rivers.

The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority/Main Street invites residents and visitors alike to join the celebration, support small businesses, and make lasting holiday memories with family and friends.