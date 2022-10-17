Saugatuck Village Players will hold auditions for their 36th annual production of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19 and 20, in the Douglas UCC Friendship Hall, northwest corner of Wall and Spring streets, at 7 both nights.

Callbacks will take place the next week. Performance dates will be Dec. 9, 10, 11 and 16, 17, and 18 at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club.

Scrooge/director Steve Wil-liford is looking for girls, boys, men, and women to fill roles of Dickens’ classic characters.

All who audition should be ready to share (read, if need be) a poem, small story, joke or monologue. Something 1 to 4 minutes long is appropriate. Choose something that will demonstrate your vocal range and projection.

“The audition piece,” notes Williford, “need not be memorized but should be something you know well and feel comfortable performing. We want to see energy. We want to see character.”

Cast members must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. For more information, call Jennifer at (773) 842-3687.