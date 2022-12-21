Christmas parade, delayed but better than ever

By John Brice

Correspondent

Originally scheduled for Sunday, December 11th and postponed due to inclement weather, the LaFayette Christmas Parade took place on December 18th on an evening with chilly air yet clear skies. Parking was scarce as visitors took up positions on the sidewalks, on the tailgates of their trucks and in camping chairs in eager anticipation of the holiday procession about to begin. Holiday music blared from a loudspeaker to make spirits bright and warm on a dark night with near freezing temperatures. Christmas lights adorned buildings and seasonal displays lit up storefronts to inspire a festive mood for young and old visitors alike as the rumbling sounds of an oncoming march assembling in the distance echoed through the streets.

Leading the way was a LaFayette Police Department patrol car with its lights flashing as it traveled southbound down the parade route on United States Route 431. Soundwaves from the drumline reverberated as the LaFayette High School Bulldogs marching band approached. Direction was given by the drum major as the majorettes followed along bedazzled in sparkling white uniforms with the percussion and horn sections trailing behind closely.

Chambers Academy Rebels Cheerleaders were up next accompanied by a classic blue convertible from the golden age of automobiles. Merilyn Vines from Vines Funeral Home rode by in style while cruising along in a sleek limousine. Unite Car Raffle strolled by and J. Holloway Construction featured a cozy scene on a flatbed decked out with a Christmas tree, model house and a banner that read “Let Us Find or Build Your Home” as Regenia Mangram held an oversized key to somebody’s new dream abode.

LaFayette Barber Shop came by next, followed by Dori Harmon and company from Harmon Insurance complete with Mrs. Claus in attendance on a neatly decorated trailer and one lucky recipient of what looked to be a ‘Red Ryder BB Gun’ by the looks of the wrapped gift they were holding. Jack T. Langley Wood Company, Inc. was next in a robust white pickup followed by Miss JPP riding atop the hood of a sporty red sedan.

Seasons Greetings were provided by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home with a winter wonderland float bedecked in faux snow, a white angel and Christmas tree. Blessed Body and Fitness came through with balloons and reminded everyone with a sign that “Jesus is the Reason for the Season”. Candy was thrown by a trailer packed with youngsters being pulled by a pickup transporting a gigantic gingerbread man who waved from the back.

The floats kept coming and a memorable time was had by all thanks to Adrian Holloway and the tireless efforts of her LaFayette Christmas Committee!