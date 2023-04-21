Cinco de Mayo luncheon offered to senior citizens

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

More than three years after the world as we knew it was turned upside down by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, life continues to return to more of a state of normalcy.

That includes the programs being offered to senior citizens by the Plainwell Community Education Department.

On Friday, May 5, the department is partnering with Ransom District Library to host a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Luncheon for the area’s seniors.

Jason Herbert is taking over as director of Plainwell Community Education in June and has been working closely with current director Tammy Glupker to come up with events the department can offer.

“Our hands were really tied during the pandemic,” Herbert said. “But moving forward, we’re always trying to get the retirees in our community involved. We want them to be connected and see how their tax dollars are being spent.”

The luncheon is slated to begin at 11 a.m. in the library’s Hill Performance Hall.

“It provide senior citizens with free lunch, games, prizes and community updates,” Ransom head of patron services Analiese Mattson said.

Attendees are encouraged to dressed in their most festive garb.

“We are serving fiesta-inspired food and decorating the part, too,” Glupker said. “There are a few fun games planned, the library and the superintendent will each take a few moments to talk about opportunities for involvement and we will be choosing a Most Festively Dressed winner.”

According to Glupker, the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta luncheon was adapted from an event that used to be offered.

“Traditionally and pre-pandemic, we’ve done a Spring Fling,” she said. “April is a busy month in education between testing and spring break, so this year the first week of May made sense. And how can you not do something with Cinco de Mayo at that point?”

And partnering with Ransom seemed like a logical choice.

“The library has a thriving community of seniors already meeting,” Glupker said. “We wanted to share their momentum.”

Glupker wants the community to know that this luncheon is just the beginning of what the Plainwell Community Education Department has in store moving forward.

“The Plainwell’s Community Education Department has emerged from its pandemic pause and plans to once again connect with senior citizens to offer great opportunities to be a thriving, contributing, important part of our community,” Glupker said.

Herbert added that events for other members of the community are also in the works.

“There’s so much fun to be had here in Plainwell,” he said. “We don’t want a single member of our community to feel like they can’t be part of it. Now that the pandemic is over, we’re going to continue to offer all sorts of fun ways for people to be involved and stay connected.

“It’s important for the health of the community that people of all ages have places to go and things to do.”

Some of those future events will organized in conjunction with the Otsego Community Education Department, further expanding their reach.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Otsego and starting to redefine our definition of community,” Herbert said. “Be on the lookout for more fun activities. Between Plainwell and Otsego, there are all sorts of opportunities for involvement and adventure.”