‘Cinema Circle’features six films in early 2024

“Cinema Circle” continues in early 2024 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. The series features classic movies.

Quick-look at the lineup for the winter session.

Jan. 11: “North by Northwest” (1959). Spy-thriller, directed by Alfred Hitchcock, starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and James Mason.

Jan. 18: “Sixteen Candles” (1954). Directed and written by John Hughes.

Feb. 8: “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955). Romantic drama Starring James Dean and Natalie Wood.

Feb. 15: “My Fair Lady” (1964). Musical comedy-drama starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison.

March 7: “Jaws” (1975). Classic thriller directed by Steven Spielberg

March 14: “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968). Legendary, influential sci-fi film directed by Stanley Kubrick.

Showtime is 7 p.m., with the exception of “My Fair Lady,” which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket price is $4 for each show. Gain admission to all six movies with a “Film Lovers Pass,” for $20.

For additional ticket details, visit sturgesyoung.com/layouts/cinema-circle-2024.

