Citizens Police Academy celebrates graduates

By James Windell

After 10 weeks and more than 30 hours of classroom instruction and role-playing scenarios, 15 South Haven area residents graduated from the first Citizens Police Academy in more than 10 years.

During a ceremony on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, class participants accepted their certificates for completing the Citizens Police Academy from lead instructor Sgt. Lucas Keene and Chief Adam DeBoer at the South Haven Police Department.

During the ceremony honoring the graduates, Sgt. Keene expressed his gratitude to the members of the class who “took time out of your day and your schedule.”

“I realize some of you took time from family, friends, your job, and even some of you lost sleep,” Keene said. “Then, of course, your families, I want to thank you. Thank you for sacrificing your time with your loved one to let them be here. They got to come here and see a little bit of what we do.”

Keene also thanked South Haven Police Chief DeBoer for bringing back the Citizens Academy. “We’ve been over 10 years without one,” he added.

Keene also remarked that class members asked a lot of good questions. “But the one I heard the most, surprisingly, was how do we support you?” he said. “I thought that was the coolest question, but at the time, I didn’t really have a good answer for it.”

Turning it over to DeBoer, the Chief thanked Keene for putting the class together. “But the class wouldn’t have happened if you weren’t interested in what we do,” he said referring to the people who took the class. “It was a good way for us to be able to share what we do because sometimes we don’t get the opportunity to do that.”

City Manager Kate Hosier also offered her congratulations to the graduates. “Thank you, everyone, for participating in our Citizens Police Academy,” she said. “I happen to have taken part in a Citizens Police Academy in the early 2000s when I was a 911 dispatcher here. I found it to be very educational to find out what our officers did on a day-to-day basis – the things they went through. I hope that you found as much value in it as I did and that you got to understand what our officers go through and who our officers are.”

The Citizens Police Academy is a 10-week course that met on Wednesday nights for three hours. During these class sessions at the South Haven Police Department, every officer in the department presented at least once in an area of policing. The areas of instruction and discussion included ethics, patrol functions, traffic crash investigations, criminal investigations, narcotics investigations, and the legal aspects of the use of force. In addition, there was a tour of the Van Buren County Jail, a visit to Central Dispatch in Paw Paw, precision driving on a course at the airport, and a day at the South Haven Road & Gun Club range. In addition, class members had the opportunity to spend several hours riding along with a police officer on patrol duty.

Brittany Abrams, South Haven’s City Clerk, took the class to learn more about the police department since she is relatively new to the area. “This was a really great class not only because we got to see what our police officers do, but we got to be part of it,” says Abrams. “Every week we got to meet a different officer, and I just think it was really great for the community.”

After taking the class, Beverly Brown had nothing but admiration for the South Haven police officers. “The effort that they put in their job is fantastic,” Brown says. “I could not put myself in their shoes.”

One of four former law enforcement officers who took the class, Lu Chaps is a former Chicago police officer. “I actually took this course out of curiosity as to how policing is being handled in a smaller town as opposed to a big city like Chicago,” Chaps says. “South Haven may be a smaller police department, but the dangers are still there. And the need for the community to support their police officers is still there. I think all police officers have that in common.”

Kristie Abruzzo, like every other member of the class, enjoyed being part of the course that will be offered every other year. “I have really enjoyed being in this class with this group and appreciate how attentive everyone was and having so many great questions from everyone helped us learn even more,” Abruzzo says. “I look forward to continuing to work with this group as we find ways to support our South Haven Police Department both individually and together.”

After the graduation ceremony, class members talked about ways to continue support the South Haven police. Class member Chris Baner promoted class reunions and on-going efforts to show support and gratitude to the City’s police officers.

“As a class, I hope we can get together more,” adds Abrams, “because I think we really bonded.”

Nick Latham, who represented the class in making remarks during the ceremony summed up what so many of the class members felt. “There have certainly been adventures and there will be stories to share as well,” he said. “We thank you for the memories and we thank you for the opportunity to learn. And for giving us a relationship with you.”

Latham provided some answers to how citizens can support the police department. “We can stay informed. We can inform others. We can stay engaged…The more we come together at these opportunities to know and support our officers, the safer our communities will become. Because safety is not the absence of danger, it’s the presence of a connection.”