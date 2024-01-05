City commission meeting schedule set for 2024

Sturgis City Commission has approved its meeting schedule for 2024.

Kenneth Rhodes, clerk/treasurer for the city of Sturgis, presented the proposed schedule at the board’s previous meeting, and it was approved.

Regular meetings are scheduled for the second and fourth Wednesday each month, with a few exceptions.

To make it possible for commissioners to attend the Michigan Municipal League conference, the first meeting in September is moved to the preceding Monday.

To make accommodations for the holiday season, the second meeting in November is moved to a Monday and the second meeting in December is moved to the preceding Wednesday.

Meetings begin at 6 p.m., with exception of the annual organizational meeting in November. Occasionally, commissioners hold a work session prior to the regular meeting. Those typically begin at 5 p.m.

Scheduled dates for commission meetings in 2024.

• Jan. 10

• Jan. 24

• Feb. 14

• Feb. 28

• March 13

• March 27

• April 10

• April 24

• May 8

• May 24

• June 12

• June 24

• July 10

• July 24

• Aug. 14

• Aug. 28

• Sept. 9

• Sept. 25

• Oct. 9

• Oct. 23

• Nov. 11 (annual organizational meeting, 8 p.m.)

• Nov. 13

• Nov. 25

• Dec. 11

• Dec. 18

