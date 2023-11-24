City commissioners take tour of public safety facility

During a tour of the public services facility, Marvin Smith, a 3rd Precinct commissioner, volunteered to demonstrate an automated patient-lift apparatus used by the ambulance service. The device reduces risk of lifting-related injury, a common personal-health hazard for EMT personnel, Banaszak said.

Ryan Banaszak, public safety director for the city of Sturgis, conducts a tour of the department’s facility for members of the commission and staff.

By Dennis Volkert

Ryan Banaszak, public safety director for the city of Sturgis, led a tour of the department’s facility for city commissioners on Nov. 8.

It included an overview of firefighting vehicles, ambulance/EMS equipment, crew accommodations and office space.

The department comprises fire, police and ambulance service for the city.

“With several new commissioners, I wanted to take a moment and share with them the great work done by the men and women of the Sturgis Department of Public Safety and answer any questions they had regarding staffing, facilities and equipment,” Banaszak told Sturgis Sentinel.

Banaszak concluded the tour with a summary of staffing statistics, departmental challenges and opportunities for the coming year.

Opportunities include a local paramedic program in 2024 and growth of the “Explorers” program. Three EMTs will finish paramedic training in the next three months.

Challenges involve staffing transition. Six retirements are expected within the next five years, Banaszak told commissioners. One officer is on medical leave for the next eight months and one medic is on leave for six months.

“We discussed near the end of the tour some goals for the coming year to include a community needs assessment surrounding public safety services, continued growth of our partnerships with Pivotal and Sturgis Public Schools and our mission of developing the next generation of firefighters, police officers and EMS personnel through our Sturgis Public Safety ‘Explorers’ program.”

Vice mayor Aaron Miller told the Sentinel it was his second tour of the facility, and it’s an informative process.

He said Banaszak showcased several key elements of what makes the department a positive and valuable asset for Sturgis.

“Though there will always be challenges for public safety outfits in the future, Sturgis is well-positioned to confront those challenges,” Miller said. “I am confident in and appreciative of our department leadership and staff.”

Banaszak said the department has been blessed with “an extremely supportive commission and community through the years.”

“(They) have made public safety a priority, allowing us to serve those who live and work in Sturgis to the best of our abilities,” he said.