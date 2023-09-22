City establishes guidelines for ‘extreme weather’ facilities

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission approved amendments to zoning ordinances to accommodate “extreme weather” facilities.

At the meeting Aug. 23 commissioners meeting, city staff presented details regarding amendments to the zoning ordinance.

The center could be used to accommodate residents during extreme weather conditions. That could be a heat wave or frigid weather. At least one local group is pursuing such an initiative.

An Extreme Weather Center (EWC) is defined as a building that provides a location on a temporary basis for residents during extreme weather situations. It does not include any form of housing. An applicant may specify what qualifies as an “extreme” situation.

Approval from Sturgis Planning Commission is required.

Conditions required of applicants for the special land use: