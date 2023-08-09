City manager interviews begin

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council, apprised July 24 fourth-year city manager Rich Labombard would resign effective Aug. 25, has wasted little time seeking at least an interim successor.

Members Aug. 3 interviewed interim candidate Susan Montenegro (shown at left) and learned from Mayor Jerry Donovan at Monday’s regular council meeting the city had received applications from two more interim hopefuls and one for the fulltime job.

Donovan said he hoped to schedule interviews for the fulltime and one part-time candidate as early as this Thursday, Aug. 10.

Montenegro is a veteran short-term state municipal administrator, having served Lathrup village since July 2022, Eaton Rapids from January through April 2022, Leslie from June 2018 till January 2022 and Owosso from 2013 until then.

She also worked as a realtor for almost three years and United Methodist Church pastor for nine before then.