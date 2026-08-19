City of Allegan opens facility doors to public

The public is invited to tour the City of Allegan facilities on Mon., Aug. 31, 2026, from 3-7pm. Begin at City Hall then travel to the plants that keep the city safe and healthy.

By Gari Voss

The City of Allegan will have an Open House of their public service buildings on Monday, August 31, 2026, from 3-7pm. The City Leadership would like to connect with the public by taking them behind the scenes of several of the vital services that support residents.

Begin at City Hall, 231 Trowbridge St. to join city representatives and council members to tour municipal facilities. From there residents and friends will be welcome at:

Allegan Police Department, 170 Monroe St.

Department of Public Works, 691 Airway Dr.

Water Treatment Plant, 100 Park Dr.

Water Resource Recovery Facility, 350 North St.

This is a wonderful opportunity to tour facilities and speak with those who keep the City of Allegan operating.