City of Otsego passes ordinance regulating food trucks

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
On Friday, July 14, the City of Otsego announced the implementation of its new Food Truck Ordinance.
City officials believe the ordinance is one that will serve the interests of city residents, local restaurants and the food tuck operators.
Highlights of the ordinance include the following:
- Food trucks must get a permit at City Hall. ($100 per year).
- Food trucks are limited to one day a week of operations within the restricted areas.
- Restricted areas include: downtown blocks; city parks; and accessible M-89 properties.
- Other properties are not restricted.
- Food truck operators are responsible for getting the property owner’s permission prior to sales. Permission from city manager Aaron Mitchell must be secured prior to sales on public property.
“Otsego and its dynamics are unique and so is this ordinance,” Mitchell said. “The restricted areas will go a long way of protecting restaurant owners, while also keeping food trucks consistently engaged with the City of Otsego.”
According to Mitchell, one of the driving forces behind the ordinance was creating a way for large employers such as USG, Parker-Hannifin, FEMA and Safari to bring in food trucks for their employees.
“We have been looking for quick meal options to allow for people to get back to work quickly and not have to go out and get fast food on the strip,” Mitchell said. “This ordinance will allow for those situations to occur. I hope the employers take advantage of it by reaching out to the food truck vendors.”
Another factor in creating the ordinance was to providing additional options for Otsego residents close to home.
“I like to provide services that allow for our residents stay in town versus feeling compelled to leave Otsego,” Mitchell said, citing events such as the Otsego Summer Fun Nights program, the Gus Macker Basketball Tournament and the Outdoor Music Venue. “Whenever we can provide something that prevents residents from leaving town, we are excited. Not to mention the visitors that these attractions draw.
“I view food trucks the same way. If we can allow for an opportunity for residents to get additional dining options without intruding too much to our existing restaurants, we are going to do it. The City of Otsego enjoys punching above our weight class.”
Prior to this ordinance going into effect, requests from food truck operators were handled on a case-by-case basis.
Momentum for the ordinance began in earnest last November when Mobile Crave out of Allegan asked to set up at the former Allegan Street School parking lot on M-89.
“We worked out a trial basis of a weekly visit and we would see how it would go,” Mitchell said of the city’s relationship with Mobile Crave. “And I did not receive one complaint, which reassured me that there is a way to make this thing permanent.
“I asked for them to participate in Hometown Christmas and continue their presence in Otsego until we got something finalized. Plus, after I had one of their amazing quesadillas, I knew we had to find a way to make sure they stayed here weekly.”
In terms of the brick-and-mortar restaurants in the city limits, Michell said he hasn’t heard any complaints. And with Judy’s Restaurant and Our Table Family Restaurant serving only breakfast and lunch, dinner options were limited to primarily Maude’s Taphouse, the VFW and Casa Real.
“Food trucks are usually looking at hitting the dinner crowd, so I am confident we can balance all of these requests and expectations effectively to keep everyone happy,” Mitchell said. “There are enough tacos and BBQ for everyone.
“And I think the restricted zones of the ordinance should allow for people to not take advantage of the situation.”
In the future, Mitchell hopes to host a food truck rally in Otsego, with the downtown TOP Pavilion a likely location.