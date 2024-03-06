City OKs rental caps, not freeze

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck City Council last Thursday OK’d three short-term rental measures but nixed a proposed 6-month moratorium on new licenses in residential areas.

The latter measure, which drew many public and council comments during a 3-plus-hour meeting, failed by a 4-3 vote.

Members Holly Anderson, Helen Baldwin and Scott Dean, favored imposing the planning commission-recommended freeze. Mayor Lauren Stanton, Russ Gardner, Gregory Muncey and Logan White opposed it.

“We’ve moved forward on a lot of concerns tonight,” said Gardner. “Let’s work on first things first regarding police powers. Staff will have its hands full dealing with ‘just’ these.

“The proposed moratorium seems a solution in search of a problem,” Gardner said.

“You’ll see more than 100 signatures on a petition to city hall in favor of it,” Dean countered, “if you’ve not already. (See Page A4 Letter to the Editor by Craig Baldwin. The signature count stood at 153 by Monday.)

“That’s enough for a ballot proposal as early as this November,” Dean continued.

“I’ve heard from more than 100 people urging ‘no,’” Muncey said. “They don’t think it’s needed.”

“The planning commission voted 6-1 for it,” reminded Anderson, council’s PC liaison. “We and the task force spent more than a year on deliberations …”

“I see both sides,” said Stanton. “Maybe, with the other steps we’ve enacted, now’s not the time to do this. There’s nothing to prohibit the issue from being raised again.”

“A referendum,” said Muncey, “might work out best in the end.

The three measures passed Thursday pose a full plate indeed for city staff depleted by former manager Ryan Heise’s abrupt resignation last week.

Second-year Planning, Zoning & Project Management Director Ryan Cummins will do dual duties in Heise’s place.

“I’m sorry my planning report’s not as thorough tonight as usual,” Cummins told council, whose members indicated understanding.

“We’re all facing public questions on this. It can get exhausting,” Baldwin said.

As record-breaking seasonal warmth brings tourist town streets to life, city hall will be tasked with imposing:

An ordinance amendment to update provisions governing STRs and clarifying specific ones re: accessory dwelling units (ADU) rentals, passed 7-0.

A police power ordinance “to provide for the public peace, health and safety” (think loud parties, streets and lawns parked with cars, shooting fireworks and more) by licensing and regulating STRs. Property owners collecting rent on them would face possible loss of license and further penalties. This passed 6-1, Muncey voting no.

A noise ordinance empowering police to enforce such measures, passed 6-1, Muncey also no.

“Sure, those are almost impossible to enforce,” said Baldwin of noise measures. Try dispatching an officer with a functioning decibelometer to document sound levels at specific times and distances, then making calculations stand up in court.

“But there’s still value having these measures on the books,” she said.

Moratorium, RIP?

What leads to a failed (for now) moratorium? A December 2022-conducted city survey identified STRs’ rapid growth as council’s top priority to address in the coming year.

Council appointed a 9-member task force last spring to assess STR impacts, positive and negative, then recommend how to revise city laws pertaining to them. McKenna, a statewide regional planning firm, was hired to consult with and help task force members.

After several public monthly meetings, McKenna and the task force produced a Sept 27 findings report, synopsized in last week’s Commercial Record. One may view all 78 pages with graphics on the city’s website saugatuckcity.com.

The Planning Commission met Oct. 19, Nov.16 and Dec. 21, reaching consensus on several report suggestions. Members’ votes Feb. 15 went to council for discussion at a nearly 4-hour Feb. 16 workshop that at times grew unduly raucous, in some council members’ eyes.

Last week’s Leap Day session ran well into night with citizens in seats and Zoom weighing in, often times in detail.

Stanton prefaced discussions noting council meetings could not last beyond three hours by law without vote to extend them. “As a courtesy, please avoid undue repetition,” the Mayor asked.

Many attendees stayed post meeting to be heard and put comments on public record longer into the evening.

To view all 3:14:35 of proceedings, go to saugatuckcity.com, then scroll down to and click on City Council. Under Links, click on Meeting Videos, then on the 2-29-24 City Council Meeting icon.