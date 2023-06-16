Civic Players to present interactive show; artists sought for ‘MI Art Fest’

Coming attractions in Sturgis.

Sturgis Civic Players bring Robert Louis Stevenson’s pirate classic “Treasure Island” to life this weekend at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. June 16 and 1 p.m. June 17.

When a mysterious map leads Jamie, a young sailor, on a hunt for a legendary island of treasure, she finds that danger awaits around every turn and things aren’t always as they seem. Are you brave enough to join Jamie’s crew and help find the treasure?

This is an interactive show, audience participation is encouraged. Don your favorite pirate garb and become a part of the show. Tickets available at https://sturgesyoung.com/event/treasure-island/

Additional attractions this month at SYCA:

* A2 Magic and magician Jeff Wawrzasiek is featured at 4 p.m. June 22. Presented by Sturgis District Library.

* “Gaming Unplugged,” 6-9 p.m. June 27. Monthly game night. Bring a game or choose from a wide selection of games provided by Sturges-Young. Snacks and beverages available. All ages welcome.

* “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7 p.m. June 29. Presented by Sturgis Cinema Circle.

Screening of the 1981 Oscar winning action adventure blockbuster. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. Part of Cinema Circle’s classic films series. Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for students, seniors and military. Available by phone at (269) 651-8541 or walk-up sales prior to show date and at the door. Concessions available.

http://www.sturgesyoung.com

Artists sought for ‘MI Art Fest’

Open Door Gallery seeks artists: painters, drawing and sketching, to set up on the sidewalks during “MI Art Fest,” scheduled for July 14 in downtown Sturgis. For additional information, contact Open Door Gallery or Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.

Also coming during summer 2023 at Open Door: Community art show. Submission period is Aug. 22-26. Show is Aug. 28-Sept. 12.

At the library

Sturgis District is offering “Take it & Make it” kits to create an air plant terrarium. Kits available at the circulation desk. Limit one per patron per household. For ages 16 and up.