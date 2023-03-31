Clare and Farwell Eggstravaganzas April 8th

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Youngsters from Clare, Farwell and the surrounding areas are in for a treat next weekend. On Saturday, April 8th, both communities will be holding their annual Easter Egg events to celebrate the Easter Holiday.

Beginning with registration from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Clare’s “EGGstravaganza” event will feature the arrival of the Easter Bunny by plane to the Clare Municipal Airport at the corner of Eberhart and Washington Roads, followed by three plastic egg drops, each according to age. Plan to arrive early enough to allow time to park, register and be ready for your drop 15 minutes before the scheduled drop time. The entrance will be from Washington Road, then follow the signs. Then the Pilots from the Clare Pilots Association will be flying over the airport to drop over 1,800 plastic eggs, which can be recycled for candy by youngsters under the age of 12!

Three drops will be held: at 10:30 am for Ages 0-4; 10:45 for youngsters from age 5 to 8 years old; and at 11 am for kids ages 9 to 12. Children must be registered to participate. The 0-4 group must have a parent with them on the field when the drop takes place.

If there is inclement weather, an egg hunt will be held on the ground. Children’s activities are planned before and after the egg drops.

Parents are urged to “dress your children warmly and bring a basket or something to put the eggs into as they are collected.

Farwell’s Easter Eggstravagaza will also take place on Saturday, April 8th, but the event in the Farwell Village Park begins at 11 a.m. with an Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 0-12.

The egg hunt will be split into age groups with three separate locations according to age. Ages will be 0-4 at 11:15; 5-8 at 11:30 and 812 at 11:45.

There will be thousands of eggs to find and youngsters can meet the Easter Bunny who will be available for pictures and live bunnies will be there too. There will be games, prizes and more and there will also be hot chocolate, donuts and popcorn. The event will last until approximately 1 pm.

Sponsors of Farwell’s Easter Eggstravaganza include Accu-Air Heating & Cooling, Hawk Electric, Shoreline Construction, Farwell Area Women’s Club, Kyles Manufacturing, Buccilli’s of Farwell, Future Mold, Farwell Family Dentistry, Jaynie Hoerauf, Jim’s Body Shop, Auto Solutions, Bouchey and Sons, Tommie Bauer Excavating, Jared’s Express Mart, Mt Pleasant Discovery Museum, Clare Family Fitness, Surrey Township Fire Department, American Legion Post #558, Isabella Bank, Ace Hardware of Clare, Always Green and Sharpco.

For more information about the event, contact the Village of Farwell at 989-588-9926.