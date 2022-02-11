Animal Shelter Director Rudi Hicks and Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson hold an abandoned lab mix puppy

2017 file photo

By Pat Maurer

Clare County’s award-winning Animal Shelter will be closed until February 22 while Vets help several animals fight Bordetella, or Kennel Cough, a respiratory illness in dogs caused by breathing in a certain kind of bacteria.

“Bordetella bronchiseptica is a bacterium that lives in the airways and creates respiratory problems in dogs,” Vet Dr. Schwartz said. “The good news is that it is easily treatable and isn’t typically super serious. However, it can become a more serious problem if left untreated.”

Shelter Director Rudi (Ruanne) Hicks posted on Facebook, “Due to an outbreak of Kennel Cough in six of our dogs, our Shelter is closed until February 22. We cannot accept strays or owner surrenders or do any adoptions. This is a precaution to prevent the spread of the disease into the public.”

She added, “Although all of our dogs are vaccinated against this disease upon intake, the vaccine is not 100 percent effective.”

She said, “If you find a stray dog or cat, please post a picture of the animal on our Facebook page and call the Shelter to report it. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

She said the February 18th Cat clinic would still be held.

An official at the Shelter said Wednesday, the affected animals, six or eight dogs, are doing better. “We still have animals in the shelter, we just aren’t open at this time.

The Clare County Animal Shelter, clean, spacious and with roomy cages and an outdoor exercise pavilion built recently, was named one of the best in Michigan and one of the most improved medium shelters in Michigan in 2015. On the entry wall, visitors will find an “Outstanding Performance Award.”

They have a policy to place all animals and Euthanization is only by request for aged seriously ill or aggressive animals. Their adoption rates are over 90 percent.

