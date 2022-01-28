By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare will be asking voters at the May 3rd Election to renew two millage requests for the City.

City Manager Jeremy Howard said in his agenda report, “We have been able to make extraordinary improvements in the City of Clare on our city streets including: John R. Street; Wilcox Parkway; Second Street; Forest Avenue; Ann Arbor Trail; Beech Street; Seventh Street; Dunlop Road; Hillcrest Street; Fourth Street; Park Street; Witbeck Drive; 6,290’ curb and gutter; and 7,300’ of sidewalk since this dedicated, voter-approved millage was instituted.”

He continued, “There remains a long list of proposed capital improvements for streets improvements yet to be completed in the next several years including Rainbow Drive from Glendale Drive to Glendale Drive reconstruct; East Fourth Street 200 Block reconstruct; thin overlay on Schoolcrest Avenue; mill and fill Maple Street from Seventh Street to State Street; East Sixth Street 200 Block reconstruct including sidewalks; and the 200 and 300 Block of East Seventh Street with sidewalks that are all listed in the City’s CIP (Capitol Improvement Plan), which simply will not be accomplished or will be long-delayed if the millage is not again approved by the electorate of Clare.”

“If this millage is to continue,” Howard said, “the Clerk’s office must provide the proposed ballot language to the Clare County Clerk by February 8, 2022, for inclusion on the May 3rd ballot.”

The ballot language reads (in part) “Shall the City of Clare, Clare and Isabella Counties continue to levy three mills ($3.00 per $1,000.00) on taxable value of property located in the City of Clare for five years beginning with the 2022 tax year and running through 2026 tax levy year (inclusive), which will raise in the first year of such levy an estimated revenue of $282,370.22 to be used for the purpose of street improvements authorized by law. This is a renewal of a millage that will otherwise expire in 2022.”

There will be two City millage renewal requests on the May 3rd ballot. The second is a request for .75 or ¾ mill (three quarters of a mill) for Parks and Recreation projects in the City.

Howard reported, “We have been able to make extraordinary improvements (the purchase of the property at 303 Pinecrest to develop a new park and home for the Clare Youth Soccer Program; development within the Emerald Isle Recreation Complex; placement of a skate and bike park and purchase of equipment; obtaining property to relocate the historic Clare Union Railroad Depot and help fund rehabilitation of the facility and railcars; and for the purchase of numerous park benches and tables; etc.) since this dedicated, voter-approved millage was instituted.”

He continued, “The voter-approved .75mill parks and recreation millage expires soon.

There remains a long list of proposed recreation capital improvements (items include continued development at the Emerald Isle Recreation Complex and at the skate & bike park; closing the 2.3 mile gap that exists within the Pere Marquette Rail-Trail; campground improvements at Pettit Park; a dog park; park improvements to the adult softball field; completion of Lake Shamrock dredging and beach restoration; a community center, etc.) listed in the City’s Recreation Master Plan that simply will not be accomplished or will be long-delayed in becoming a reality if the millage is not again approved by the electorate of Clare.”

The ballot language approved by the City reads (in part), “Shall the City of Clare, Clare and Isabella Counties continue to levy three quarter (3/4) mill ($.75 per $1,000.00) on taxable value of property located in the City of Clare for four years beginning with the 2023 tax year and running through 2026 tax levy year (inclusive), which will raise in the first year of such levy an estimated revenue of $70,592.55 to be used for parks and recreation purposes. This is a renewal of a millage that will otherwise expire in 2023.”

In his report to the Commission, Howard suggested that the board members meet jointly with the City Planning Commission on Wednesday, February 9th at 5:30 p.m.

He also reported that

a site plan for Renosol Corporation on Consumers Energy Parkway for Fabricating Polyurethane Components was approved; and

that EGLE is considering a minor permit change for the site chosen to put the sediment from Lake Shamrock;

that the City has received the Police Tahoe that was ordered and funded two years ago. Funds budgeted for the purchase of a DPW service truck will be used to partially pay for the new police vehicle.

He also said the old Hummers have been re-homed, one to St. Louis an the other to Bay City along with the stored parts.

In other business, the Commission:

*Approved BEA, Inc. (Buccilli’s Pizza) of Clare for a Michigan Liquor Control omission (MLCC) Clare C license, which will allow owner Shari Buccilli to make an application to the Liquor Control Commission for the license, so that she will be able to serve beer and wine to dine-in customers at the business.

*Approved an agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a $4,999 50/50 matching DNR grant to pay for upgrades to the department’s fire radios and for replacing a flatbed box for truck number 2846 – the grass truck. This year the grant amount has been doubled.

*Following a Public Hearing, approved the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan’s five-year update. This ensures eligibility for programs available through the Michigan DNR including grants and loans.

*Approved the appointment of Andrew Santini to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; and the appointments of Wayne Terpening, Dennis Purkis, Carol Santini and alternate Izak Post to the Board of Review.

*Approved the payment of bills totaling $48,378.64.

