Clare BOE adopts $20.7 million projected budget for coming year

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A slight increase in revenues and a light decrease in expenditures marked the budget the Clare Board of Education adopted after holding their budget hearing Monday evening.

Projected revenues for 2023-24 totaled $20,376,688. The final 2022-23 budget revenues were $20,181,143.

Projected expenditures for the coming year totaled $20,793,837, higher than the revenues by $417,149, about half as much as the ending balance for the current school year, which listed $21,154,706 in expenditures, an amount $973,567 higher than revenues.

The fund balance at the end of the 2022-23 school year was $5,415,150. The projected fund balance in June of 2024 is $4,989,701.

The budget for 2023-24 is bases on assumptions including approximately $9 million more in non-homestead taxable valuation, a estimated tax levy of 18 mills, an increase of approximately $155,000, an increase of approximately $450 in the foundation allowance, the same student count, and estimated state aid up nearly $600.000.

It also assumes an increase of 6 staff members.