CLARE CO SHERIFF NEWS RELEASE CASE 26-261-8

On Friday, September 18, 2026, at approximately 9:01 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of a traffic crash involving a single motor vehicle and two pedestrians on Townline Lake Road near Grant Avenue in Hayes Township. Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation determined that a 2009 white Dodge Caravan, driven by a 45-year-old Harrison man, was traveling westbound on Townline Lake Road near Grant Avenue. At approximately the same time, an unidentified vehicle was traveling eastbound and passed the Dodge Caravan. Investigators believe the unidentified vehicle failed to dim its high-beam headlights, making it difficult for the driver of the Dodge Caravan to see the roadway ahead.

As the vehicles passed one another, the Dodge Caravan struck two pedestrians, identified as 45-year-old Amy Barnes and 43-year-old Samantha Barnes, who had recently been staying in Harrison. Investigators determined that both women were walking in the roadway and were wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash.

Both women were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Dodge Caravan was equipped with a dashboard camera, and the owner provided investigators with video footage of the crash. Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication that the driver of the Dodge Caravan left his lane of travel or was speeding.

Investigators also examined the Dodge Caravan and determined that it was in proper working order. Alcohol or drug impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.