Clare County Fair heads into final two days with auctions, rodeos and midway fun

The 143rd Clare County Fair will head into its final two days Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7–8, with livestock auctions, midway attractions, free entertainment and two nights of rodeo action.

The fair, held at the Clare County Fairgrounds at 418 Fairlane St. in Harrison, remains one of the county’s largest annual gatherings. Since beginning in 1883, it has provided generations of families with an opportunity to celebrate the area’s agricultural traditions while enjoying carnival rides, food, music and grandstand entertainment.

Friday will be an especially important day for Clare County’s young agricultural exhibitors. The 4-H Small Animal Auction begins at 2 p.m., followed by the Large Animal Auction at 5 p.m.

The auctions give local businesses and residents an opportunity to support young people who have spent months raising, feeding and caring for their animals. For the exhibitors, auction day is the culmination of considerable work and responsibility. The money earned often helps pay project expenses or goes toward education and future livestock projects.

Friday evening’s headline attraction will be the Super Kicker Rodeo featuring DeWayne Spaw at 7 p.m. in the grandstand. Spectators can expect a fast-paced evening of traditional rodeo competition and entertainment.

Grandstand admission is $20 for those ages 11 and older and $10 for children ages 3–10. Fairgoers should note that backpacks, coolers, alcohol, smoking and vaping are prohibited in the grandstand area, and purses and bags may be inspected.

Woodman Unplugged will provide live music in the beer tent from 7–10 p.m. Friday, giving adult fairgoers another entertainment option after visiting the midway and exhibits.

Saturday will offer one final opportunity to enjoy the full Clare County Fair experience. The day begins with the Clare County Fair Skillathon at 10 a.m. in the fairgrounds pavilion. The event offers participants an opportunity to test and demonstrate their agricultural and livestock knowledge in an enjoyable setting.

The midway opens at noon Saturday, with rides, games, concessions and free shows continuing through the afternoon and evening. Carnival ride armbands will be available for those hoping to enjoy unlimited rides on the fair’s closing day.

The Super Kicker Rodeo with DeWayne Spaw returns at 7 p.m. Saturday for the fair’s final major grandstand attraction. The second performance gives those unable to attend Friday another opportunity to enjoy the show.

Throughout Friday and Saturday, visitors can also tour the livestock barns, view exhibits and enjoy traditional fair foods. The final two days are an opportunity to recognize the work of local 4-H members, agricultural families, volunteers, sponsors and organizations that make the fair possible each year.

Saturday evening will bring the 2026 fair to a close as exhibitors begin preparing to take their animals and projects home. For many families, however, the memories, friendships and lessons developed during fair week will last long after the midway lights are turned off.

Additional information is available from the Clare County Fair office at 989-539-9011 or at www.clarecountyfair.org.

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