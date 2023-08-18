Clare County undersheriff calls it quits

Dwayne Miedzianowski has resigned from the undersheriff role at the Clare County Sheriff’s Department after being in the position for over a decade.

In a statement to The Morning Sun, Sheriff John Wilson said that Miedzianowski “resigned in good standing” and that he was looking for another job in law enforcement elsewhere.

Wilson did not elaborate more on the resignation and he has not yet named a new undersheriff.

Miedzianowski worked for the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department for many years, rising in the ranks to lieutenant, before leaving and becoming the police chief in Clare. He then became the undersheriff in Clare County in 2013.