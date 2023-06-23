Clare named a Michigan Green Community

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Downtown Clare

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare is one of 48 counties, cities, townships and villages that took part in the annual MGC Challenge for the environmental leadership.

Clare, certified silver, was also the only one in the Mid-Michigan area to earn either bronze, silver or gold certification.

The winning communities logged the actions they took through 2022 related to energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice and more.

Nine communities received bronze certification, fourteen, including Clare, received silver certification and twenty-five received gold certification.

“Michigan communities are leading the charge to ensure that all Michiganders live in clean, safe and healthy environments,” EGLE Assistant Division Director for the Materials Management Division Julie Staveland said. “The Michigan Green Communities program amplifies and accelerates their progress in improving air and water quality, adopting clean energy, building the circular economy and becoming more resilient in the face of climate change.”

Michigan Green Communities is supporting by EGLE, MEDC, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan Association of Counties, the Michigan Municipal League and the Michigan Townships Association.

More details can be found at www.migreencommunities.com.