Clare set to approve new Treasurer/ Finance Director

Deputy Clerk Sarah Schumacher is retiring.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Although she hasn’t been named yet, the Clare City Commission has made a choice for a new Treasurer/Finance Director to replace Shannon Sirpilla who left recently to take a position as the new manager of Beaverton.

Mayor Pat Humphrey, Mayor ProTem Bob Bonham, Clerk Diane Lion and City Manager Jeremy Howard made up the committee that conducted interviews for the vacant position. Howard said, “I’m happy to say that we have a candidate that is very qualified (25 years in local city government), had a great interview, and glowing references. We have made her a tentative offer …. She has accepted and expected to start and we are now working on background and financial checks. I will be drafting a contract for her that I hope to bring you at your next meeting for your approval…”

New faces will be the norm around the City offices for a while. Deputy Clerk Sarah Schumacher has notified the City that she will be retiring on November 30. Sarah has been with the City for more than 15 years beginning in September of 2008. She said she has no plans as yet, other than “taking the winter off.”

In an update on the Lake Shamrock Dredging project, Howard said that Savin is still waiting on a finalized permit from EGLE. He said, “The Dam Feasibility Study work is continuing and on track to give options/prices to staff on November 28.”

Howard also gave the Commission several options for the first meeting of 2024, but didn’t make a decision on that as yet.

Other business at the meeting included:

The Commission approved a Traffic Order which will prohibit parking on the north side of Schoolcrest Avenue in front of Stamina Stadium. Howard reported, “Parking … has been causing significant inconvenience to the residents and local business in that area. Vehicles have been obstructing the driveways of residences and blocking access to a local business establishment.”

After a Public Hearing the Commission approved Single Lot Assessments. The assessments will allow the City to recoup expenses, fees and charges from property owners who have not paid the invoices from the City.

Deputy Treasurer Cheryl Coon reported on the progress of the City Audit, the fiscal year 2024 Grant Progress: Payments received from MEDC, CDBG WRI up to date with $81,291.25 received; and Dredging and Dam reimbursement and payments expected totaling $1,057,767.68.

Bills payable sub-total of $351,288.78 was approved.