Class offers career sneak peek for OHS seniors

Landen Yocum (below) and Grace Blanchard are two of eight Otsego High School seniors participating in Career Pathways. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

How can we help our students be better prepared for life after high school?

That question led to the creation of a new class at Otsego High School.

The Career Pathways class offers OHS seniors the opportunity to get real-world experience with area businesses that match the career interests of the student.

OHS teacher Michael Miller serves as advisor for the new course, which was the brainchild of OHS student success coordinator Mary Grile.

“We saw a need to get more kids out into actual workplaces and explore opportunities in the career pathway they plan to take after high school,” Miller says.

Career Pathways is currently a one-trimester class and is open to members of the senior class. Students in the class spend two hours a day at the business with which they’ve been matched, exploring different aspects of jobs they are interested in pursuing.

Autumn Harris is one of eight OHS seniors who are part of the inaugural session of Career Pathways during the first trimester. She was paired with Wenke Flooring and SKP Designs as she explores interior design.

“This is giving me the opportunity to do the career before you go and study it in college and decide if that’s what you really want to do,” Harris said.

The other seven seniors currently enrolled in Career Pathways are: