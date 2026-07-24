Clean audit, library renewal and public service highlighted at Albion council meeting

Albion District Library officials presented information Monday evening about renewing the library’s operating millage. The renewal proposal is the only local issue on Albion’s Aug. 4 primary election ballot.

Albion City Council approved a change order Monday for ongoing improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The blue tarp visible on the small building at left marks an area where roof repairs are underway as part of the construction project. The roof dated from the 1970s and had exceeded its expected service life.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

Albion City Council balanced important city business with several moments recognizing community service Monday evening, approving planning and infrastructure items while honoring longtime volunteers, city employees and first responders.

Mayor Pro Tem Andy French presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Victoria Garcia-Snyder.

The meeting opened with remarks from Harry Bonner, executive director of Minority Program Services, who introduced several younger community leaders he has mentored while discussing efforts to reestablish the Mayor’s Youth Council. Bonner thanked the council for its cooperation over the years and expressed confidence in the next generation of community leadership.

French thanked Bonner for his decades of service to Albion and his longstanding commitment to helping young people.

Albion District Library Director Cindy Stanczak then presented information about renewing the library’s operating millage, emphasizing that the proposal would continue the current tax rate rather than increase it. Speaking on behalf of the library’s education and outreach efforts, she noted that the library has operated independently from the City of Albion for the past 20 years while continuing to expand services for area residents.

Library officials said the millage provides approximately 76.7 percent of the library’s operating budget. During public comments, speakers described the library as a resource for all ages, noting that it offers internet hotspots, free printing for many government forms, educational programming and community activities in addition to traditional library services.

The library renewal is the only local proposal on Albion’s ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 4, Primary Election.

Council also received its annual independent audit from Bill Tucker of Maner Costerisan. Tucker reported no evidence of financial mismanagement and presented a clean audit opinion for the city’s financial statements.

The audit showed Albion’s pension system is approximately 83 percent funded, above the statewide average of about 75 percent. The city also maintains a healthy general fund balance while continuing to invest in infrastructure improvements.

Following the presentation, French thanked city staff, saying, “Clean audit. Well done.”

Council approved moving forward with the city’s comprehensive planning partnership with McKenna. A pending Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant is expected to provide $50,000 toward the project, with the city responsible for the remaining cost.

Members also approved a construction change order for ongoing improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. City Treasurer David Clark noted that contingency funds are available for the project and that the city also has authority to borrow additional funds if necessary.

Economic Development Corporation CEO Debbie Kelly addressed audit comments regarding the EDC’s financial position, telling council the organization has developed a debt elimination plan in cooperation with Clark. Kelly said the EDC has reduced expenses by relocating to the Ludington Center, bringing marketing work in-house and utilizing Albion College interns while continuing its economic development efforts.

Council approved appointments to city boards and commissions, including Jamela Vincent to the Albion Arts Commission.

During public comments, residents discussed topics ranging from the proposed library millage and neighborhood security cameras to employee work schedules. Police Chief Aaron Phipps said a future public meeting will be held to discuss the city’s Flock Safety camera system and answer residents’ questions.

City Manager Dr. Sheryl Theriot updated council on several ongoing initiatives, including the upcoming Big Albion planning process, a new AI-assisted city phone system to help callers reach the appropriate department, redevelopment efforts involving the former Austin School property and several upcoming community events.

Before the meeting concluded, City Attorney Cullen Harkness recognized Chief Phipps for his leadership following the recent child endangerment investigation at the Super 9 Motel. Harkness told council that after officers found a six-month-old infant abandoned outside the motel, the chief cared for the child in his own home until Child Protective Services could complete the placement process. The incident later resulted in the condemnation of 18 motel rooms because of unsafe living conditions.

The meeting concluded on a lighter note when French recognized City Clerk Jill Domingo’s birthday, leading council members, staff and audience members in singing “Happy Birthday” before adjournment.