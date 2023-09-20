Colegios lead Mexican Independence parade through Hartford

Longtime Hartford residents, Margarito (Mike) and Esther Colegio, now residing in Paw Paw, were Grand Marshals of last Saturday’s parade in downtown Hartford that celebrated Mexico’s Independence Day, Sept. 16. Mr. Colegio worked with migrant students in Texas during the 1960s. He then moved to Southwest Michigan in 1968 for the summer only, and returned the following year, where he met Esther. The two were married in 1970 and moved to Hartford. Mr. Colegio was employed for many years by the Van Buren Intermediate School District, where he taught adult GED classes, as well as ESL and citizenship classes in Hartford for over 10 years. Mrs. Colegio operated a daycare out of their Hartford home for over 40 years.

Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod