Commissioners approve more hours for Corrections Director

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting last week, approved the Community Corrections Director Position to increase from 35 to 37.5 hours per week effective January 1, 2024.

Commissioners approved the EMS non-contractual Administrative Write Offs to Collections for the 2023 fourth quarter and approved the EMS. Service Fee Schedule and Policy as presented effective February 1, 2024.

The board approved accepting the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner Group Contract Cancellation effective April 1, 2024.

Commissioner Tim Michell, of Marion said the board is likely to approve a new medical examiner next week.

The board approved the Building Department Board of Appeals Appointments for 2-Year Terms ending Jan. 16 2026:

Herbert Phelps – Plumbing/Mechanical; George HoIIingshead – Building Contractor; Shane Helmer – Evart Fire Chief; Kevin Miller – Electrical Contractor; Terrence Gerber – Building Contractor; Keith Holmes – Building Contractor.

“They’re residents of the county and have experience,” Michell said.

Commissioners approved reappointing Dawn Montague to the Area Agency on Aging Western Michigan for a 2-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

“Osceola County is the furthest county to the north on this,” Michell said.

Also approved was reappointing Melissa King to the Community Mental Health for Central Michigan Board for 3-Year Term ending May 4, 2027.

Commissioners approved the Public Hearing Date and Time for Feb. 6, 2024 at 9 a.m. for the CHILL Grant Application.

Commissioners approved appointing Evart Police Chief John Beam to the 911 board for 2-year term ending Dec. 31 2026.

The board approved moving the Payment of the Claims and also Budget Amendments, Cash Transfers, and Journal Register for December 2023 to the Board of Commissioners’ Meeting.