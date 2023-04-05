Commissioners approve steering committee to oversee funds from nationwide opioid settlement

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW – A steering committee to oversee the allocation of funds from a nationwide opioid settlement was approved by the Van Buren County Commissioners on Tuesday, March 28.

Van Buren County recently received a check for $197,347.90 as part of the nationwide opioid settlement against several pharmaceutical companies. As of July 2022, Van Buren County is expected to receive an estimated total of $1,362,485 over the next 18 years.

Commissioners said discussions with county stakeholders and local community agencies determined that the most viable way to allocate these funds was the creation of a focused steering committee, with the intent to be veterans’ projects that could then be brought to the commissioners for funding approval. Given the relatively narrow scope of allowable expenditures, that approach seemed more appropriate than the broader-reaching application process for ARPA funds, according to commissioners.

Stakeholders named to the steering committee include: Richard Godfrey (Prevention Task Force), Mike Chappell (Prevention Task Force), Dan Abbott (VBC Sheriff), Jewell Daily (Recovery Zone), Becky Fatzinger (CMH Suicide Prevention Task Force), Danielle Persky (VBCDHD), and Nikki Van Sandt (CMH SUD Treatment).

Commissioners approved the county surcharge upon telephonic service users within the county that can access 9-1-1 to $3 per month. With the expiration of the surcharge rate on June 30, 2021, the county surcharge would revert to the $1.17 default rate set by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). At the August 2020 Primary election, Van Buren County voters approved a 9-1-1 surcharge proposal authorizing Van Buren County to assess a county 9-1-1 emergency services charge on monthly billings to each service device located within Van Buren County that can access 9-1-1 at a rate not to exceed $1.83 each month in addition to the $1.17 surcharge established by the Michigan Public Service Commission, subject to annual approval by commissioners, for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025, to be used exclusively for the funding of 9-1-1 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services within Van Buren County, including facilities, equipment and operations.

After consideration of the expense necessary to operate and maintain the county’s 9-1-1 system, commissioners said that any reduction in the current surcharge would prove detrimental to the operation of the 9-1-1 system designed to assist with the protection and safety of Van Buren County residents, businesses, and visitors. Commissioners approved the default county surcharge rate established by the MPSC by $1.83 per device to $3 located within Van Buren County that can access 9-1-1 for July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

Van Buren County Board of Commissioners also gave support for the submission of a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Application for $283,780, and to make available a local match through its financial commitment and the Hartford Township and Van Buren Conservation District commitment totaling $121,620 (30 percent) of a total $405,400 project cost, during the 2024-2025 fiscal years.

The application, “Paw Paw River Water Trail Public Access Development” to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, would be used for the development of a parking area and an ADA pathway to an ADA kayak/canoe launch in Hartford Township along County Road 687. The proposed application is supported by the county’s five-year approved Parks and Recreation Plan. Van Buren County has made a financial commitment to the project of $58,310 matching funds, in cash and/or force account. If awarded, Van Buren County would commit a local match of $58,310, and pledged amounts from Hartford Township, $58,310, and Van Buren Conservation District, $5,000.

Commissioners approved a request to renew a cost allocation plan service agreement with Maximus. Maximus has historically provided the county with services to develop the cost allocation plan. This plan identifies various costs incurred by the county to support and administer federal and state programs, according to commissioners. The term is for three years with annual billing, as has been done historically. The cost has not increased and is $9,000/year for a term total of $27,000.

Commissioners also approved a request to place the chief deputies on the non-union scale as they were removed from collective bargaining units beginning in 2023. During negotiations, elected officials had a request to remove their chief deputies from AFCSME and this request was agreed upon by the union. Commissioners noted that since they were previously placed on the AFSCME scale, there is a need for replacement to the non-union scale. Commissioners gathered data from comparable counties as available to place these positions on appropriate ranges on the scale.

The following recommendations based on the data are intended to be competitive with the comparable county’s averages and provide no decrease in current wage for each of these employees: chief deputy clerk: placed on the non-union, R26F at $31.91 hourly/$62,229.96 annually; chief deputy drain commissioner: currently vacant; to be placed on the non-union R26 range /$46,962.05 – $63,984.96; chief deputy register of deeds: placed on the non-union R25F at $29.57 hourly/$57,666.18 annually; and chief deputy treasurer: placed on the non-union R26G at $32.63 hourly/$63,635.13 annually.

A request for the Fiscal Year 23 Adult Recovery Court contract with Van Buren Community Mental Health was also approved by commissioners. Van Buren County Adult Recovery Court and Van Buren Community Mental Health will continue their long-standing relationship, according to commissioners. The Van Buren County Adult Recovery Court will reimburse Van Buren Community Mental Health up to $55,000 for the sub-recipient’s expenses under this contract.

Commissioners also approved a request to review and approve the proposed changes to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCHD) by-laws. Periodically, the VBCHD must review and update its by-laws, which then must be approved by the Board of Commissioners in both Cass and Van Buren counties.