Commissioners approve various appointments

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Various board committee assignments were made at the Osceola County Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week.

Local commissioners include David Turner of Marion, Tim Michell of Middle Branch Township and Jim Custer of Evart.

Turner was reappointed to a one-year term on the Central Michigan District Health Board and the Local Emergency Planning team board;

Michell was reappointed to a one-year term to the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency board; Commission on Aging Advisory board, Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, and county planning commission. He was also reappointed to the Osceola Lake Conservation District Board, the Northern Michigan Counties Association board and is an alternate to the MSU Extension District 6 advisory council. Michell also serves as an alternate on the road commission.

Custer was reappointed to a one-year term to the West Michigan Regional planning commission, county road commission, parks commission, Osceola County Housing Committee, the community corrections board and county planning commission.

Michell is also an alternate on the commission’s health, safety and grounds committee. Turner is the chairperson of that committee. Turner is also chairman of the finance committee. Custer is vice chairman of that committee. Turner is vice chairman of the personnel and administration committee and Custer is an alternate member.