Committee to discuss Hazard Mitigation plan

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY – The Hazard Mitigation plan was expected to be among the topics for the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners’ finance committee meeting on Thursday of this week.

The plan is 169 pages long.

It says, in part, “The Missaukee County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan is prepared for Missaukee County, Michigan and all the jurisdictions within it. This plan is the culmination of an interdisciplinary and interagency planning effort that required the participation, technical assistance and expertise of individuals within the governmental agencies and organizations listed. Each of the entities listed are also invited to be continuing participants in the future regular review and updates of the plan.

“Hazard mitigation is defined as any action taken before, during, or after a disaster or emergency to permanently eliminate or reduce the long-term risk to human life and property from natural, technological and human-related hazards. Mitigation is an essential element of emergency management, along with preparedness, response and recovery. ”

Other items for the committee were scheduled to be the sale of the ambulance and rescue vehicle, park fees/recommendations, park rates, metering seasonal and monthly sites, reservation timeline, boat slips rates and entrance passes.

Administrator Liz Vogel was scheduled to speak on the Opoid settlement update, and the Wexford/Missaukee Interagency agreement diversion guidelines, plus a resolution on the second amendment resolution.