Community partnerships, infrastructure projects highlight Albion council meeting

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

Albion City Council chambers were filled Monday evening as French visitors from Albion’s sister city of Noisy-le-Roi, Albion College students, local host families and community volunteers joined residents for presentations celebrating international friendships, public transportation and community service before council turned to a full agenda of infrastructure, housing and economic development.

Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder welcomed about a dozen visiting students and four chaperones from Noisy-le-Roi, telling the delegation they would “always have a place called home here in Albion” whenever they return. Albion has maintained its Sister City relationship with the French community since 1997, with local host families welcoming visiting students and adults into their homes during exchange visits.

Council also heard updates from Ride Calhoun and Albion College’s Center for Sustainability and the Environment.

Ride Calhoun officials updated council on RC Flex, the on-demand transportation service connecting Albion to Marshall, Battle Creek and Springfield, funded in part by a countywide transportation millage the City of Albion placed on the ballot in past years. Mary Fortney, Mobility Manager, said the service runs eight to 10 vehicles on the road at any given time as demand grows, with the fleet and staff expanding to keep pace. Mallory Avis, executive director, said service hours are expected to extend to midnight later this year, with Saturday and Sunday service targeted to begin by this time next year, including Saturday runs until midnight. Avis said Ride Calhoun is also in early talks with Jackson County’s mobility manager about coordinating services for Albion residents who travel there for work or medical care.

Albion College students invited residents to participate in the fifth annual One Albion Community Day on Aug. 29. Last year’s event brought together more than 150 volunteers working on 16 beautification projects throughout the community. Students also reported harvesting nearly 1,000 pounds of fresh produce this summer through the Albion Community Gardens, with food distributed through the Albion Community Table.

Turning to council business, members approved appointments to a temporary advisory committee that will help develop a cooperative economic development agreement involving the City of Albion, Sheridan Township and the Albion Economic Development Corporation. City officials explained that the committee will make recommendations while final decisions remain with the participating governing bodies.

Council also approved an agreement governing proceeds from the 2024 sale of Maple Grove Apartments. City Manager Dr. Sheryl Theriot said approximately $600,000 will be distributed to the Albion Building Authority over three years in annual payments of $200,000 beginning later this year. Finance Director David Clark explained that the difference between the sale price and net proceeds reflected normal closing costs, commissions, and escrow adjustments.

Public Services Director Jason Kern received approval to include a roof replacement for the wastewater treatment plant administration building in the ongoing federally funded improvement project, allowing remaining contingency funds to cover the additional work.

Kern also announced that the intersection of Austin Avenue and Eaton Street is expected to close beginning Aug. 10 for approximately eight weeks as construction continues. Albion Street will serve as the primary route through town during the closure, with one lane open at a time while paving work is completed. The city also plans to install message boards and additional signs outside Albion to help direct traffic and reduce truck traffic through downtown.

Among other business, council approved a deficit elimination plan for the City’s Internal Service Fund and received updates on recreation programs, the Comprehensive Plan and Housing Assessment process, and employee licensing incentives.

Upcoming events mentioned during the meeting include a celebration honoring former Recreation Director Larry Williams from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Holland Park, and the Albion Summer Enrichment Camp graduation on Aug. 14.

All council members were present, and all action items were approved unanimously.

Council meetings are livestreamed and archived on the City of Albion’s YouTube channel for residents who cannot attend in person.