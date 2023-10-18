Community Pride, uneclipsed

Community Pride prevailed Saturday through monsoons that eclipsed hoped-for views of a sun corona-ed moon at 11:45 a.m. Free protective glasses you could grab at the library largely went unused this; but no sweat: hold till April next year for another chance to see one.

Oktoberfest Ceremonial Keg 1 was tapped at noon as the 30-piece German Ein Prosit (One Stein) Band, 14-foot-long wooden Alpenhorns strong, oompahed out more pomp.

Circumstances continued with whirling German dancers in colored skirts and slips, stockinged legs kicking balanced on high heels and general Gemütlichkeit under a Beery Field tent.

Want to try frolicking yourself? You’ve had more than one stein? What, you’re not waiting? OK, let’s try.” New polkas were invented jointly; kinetic arcs were separate.

A yawning blue-and-white-striped tent, upheld near its peak by paired wood stakes some 20 feet high, each sporting festive symmetric flags. The wise watched for them as they mingled.

The surrounding City of the Village was invited in free for all, suds separate. More than one availed themselves. Buy at your discretion; indiscretions aren’t welcome here.

At 3, The Keg Toss: Herrs und Mädchen, was heralded by another kind of sun corona around the trail storm cloud. Liz Engel’s lead photo shows one Ein Posit fräulein hurling a now-empty 30-gallon cannister. She placed second; the winner pitched one about six feet.

“The men’s champ, I’d guess, flung it 30 feet,” Engel reported. “Hmm, how many bales of hay does that equal? He was strong.”

The day’s German immersion was leavened as most of the band retired to personal rest and regailment, and a DJ played disco into night. “We figure we drew 700 Day 1 in that weather,” Engel said.

Community Pride’s largely-dry Day 2 brought Beery kids’ fun. The giant robot shown invited as friendly guardian to a wee ones’ midway with bounce house, face painting, 100 caramel apples, chance to try their hands at crafts supplied for learning with librarians down the street.

Kids dressed in early Halloween costumes trick-or-treated and showed, some with gussied up favorite pet best friends, to join peers as now coronated parade stars.

“Think we drew around 400 Sunday,” Engel said.