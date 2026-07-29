Community rallies around young exhibitor, raising more than $10,000

HARTFORD – The Van Buren Youth Fair, which wrapped up its six-day run on Saturday, July 25, recently shared a story of compassion and community spirit on social media.

A young goat exhibitor who had spent months raising and caring for his goats to show during the fair, July 20-25, and participating in the livestock auction, experienced serious medical issues shortly after taking the animals to the fairgrounds. The youth was hospitalized before the fair officially opened.

News of his hospitalization soon spread throughout the fairgrounds.

What happened next was a true showing of compassion and caring.

During the goat auction, fellow exhibitor families, buyers, volunteers, auction staff and auctioneers all came together to support the youngster.

That support came through raising more than $10,000 for the young exhibitor, according to fair officials.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated and helped make this possible,” said Van Buren Youth Fair officials in a statement. “This outpouring of support reminds us that the fair is more than livestock shows and exhibits – it’s a family. When one of our exhibitors needs help, this community answers the call.”

“We continue to keep this young exhibitor and his family in our thoughts and wish him a full and speedy recovery,” the statement concluded.

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