Conservation District’s annual meeting honors Jeffery Douglas and Stocchiero Farms

The Van Buren Conservation District’s annual meeting was held Friday, July 17, at the Lawrence Township Hall. It had been originally planned to be held at the Lawrence Village Park but was moved to the township hall due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires that settled over southwestern Michigan. The program saw awards given to county residents and longtime district staff members who were honored.

Kyle Mead, VBCD Senior MEAP Specialist, presented the 2025 Conservationist of the Year award to Jeffery Douglas.

Mead said, “In 2004, I started at the district, at that time VBCD had three employees and Van Buren NRCS had two employees. Jeff’s job as a District Conservationist was to do field work, help producers obtain costshare for conservation and to train his Soil Conservationist, so that the Soil Con could someday become a DC in another county or even state.”

Mead continued, “Back then, I was the only agriculture tech for VBCD, and I wasn’t sure how anything worked, so I was lucky enough to have an old Missouri Cowboy to teach me how to do the measurements and calculations that I am still doing today.

“Jeff took me into the field and trained me alongside his Soil Conservationist. Jeff taught us how to calculate slope with caveman tools, measure percent soil cover with a shoestring and he taught us that the old guy gets to stay put, and the young guy gets to walk down the hill, across the field, up the hill, or wherever the old guy didn’t want to go.”

Mead said, “This was a mentorship that not only taught me the right way to do my job, but has also inspired me to pass my knowledge onto newer technicians by making them walk across the field or wherever I don’t feel like walking.”

Mead concluded, “Jeff, thank you for over 20 years of dedication to the landowners, producers, ranchers and farmers of Van Buren County. Thanks for teaching so many of us how to interact with farmers and landowners and how to do my job the right way.”

Stocchiero Farms was named the 2025 Farm of the Year

Started in 1960, Stocchiero Farms was founded by Theodore Stocchiero, Sr., Tony Stocchiero’s grandfather when he purchased the 80-acre apple farm which started his career in growing fruit. Shortly after buying the farm he built turkey barns and raised some sweet corn and potatoes.

Today, the farm consists of about 300 acres of various fruits and vegetables, all together about 150 different varieties of 34 crops are grown which can be found at the farm stand throughout the growing season. Tony, with his wife Stephanie, and their five sons also manage Latchaw Orchards, which grows another 150 acres of apples.

“The vast variety of crops grown and how Stocchiero farms is a perfect representation of the diversity of Michigan Agriculture isn’t the only reason they are our Farmer of the Year,” said Mead.

“It started probably 20 years ago or so when I talked to Tony about participating in MAEAP. At that time, he and his father, Theodore, Jr. were still farming together and Tony’s response to me and to my evaluation of the farm was ‘My dad isn’t interested in having someone poke around the farm and tell him what to do,’” said Mead.

“A common response from many farmers,” said Mead.

He continued, “A few years later, I was invited out to the farm to begin the MAEAP process, I of course agreed. but asked what changed. Apparently, Tony’s dad had attended a meeting and heard someone talk about my program and then said to Tony “Why aren’t we doing this?”

Mead said, “Since then, Tony has hosted a field day for the district, has let us experiment with cover crop mixes with his land, he has dedicated several acres to pollinator habitat and will be a stop for our upcoming farm tour.”

He concluded, “So, for their dedication to growing fresh fruit and vegetables for their community and beyond, for always working to do better for the land and future generations but also for rarely telling us no, when we want to stop by or do something a little crazy…”

But the main point of this year’s program was a recap of conservation achievements over the last decade since the VBCD millage request was approved by voters in 2016. This was timely and relevant since VBCD is seeking a millage renewal from voters in the upcoming election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

District staff explained some of the various programs and services provided to county residents as a result of the millage approval in 2016 including:

AGRICULTURE: Over $5.5 million in federal funds from outside sources made available to farmers and landowners for conservation, including more than 19,000 acres planted in cover crops to reduce erosion and protect water quality.

RECYCLING: Two new transfer stations constructed and five transfer stations renovated affecting over 8,000 households; over 85,000 tires and 540,000 pounds of electronics recycled; and over 155,000 pounds of hazardous waste disposed of safely.

INVASIVE SPECIES: Participation in a cooperative approach to managing invasive species together with Berrien and Cass counties; formation of a Strike Team to detect and eradicate the most potentially harmful invasives; work with the VB County Road Commission to target Japanese Knotweed and Phragmites occurrences in over 650 miles of road right-of-ways.

District Administrator Kim Sinclair stated that the revenue from the millage made up approximately 25 percent of the District’s annual budget. But most importantly, she explained that the stable funding from the millage allowed the District to compete more successfully for federal and state grants which usually require some percentage of local match. In fact, the District has been able to leverage the millage money in such a way that it gets $2.33 in outside funds for every $1.00 of millage funds. Sinclair further stated that spending that money locally on salaries, vendors, etc. has a significant multiplier effect on the local economy.

Executive Director Emilly Hickmott spoke about the stabilizing effect that the millage provided in terms of staff retention. In the past, there was a problem because the District hired and trained new college graduates, but once they were trained, they moved on to greener pastures with state or federal agencies. The millage has allowed the district to offer better salary and benefit packages, thereby assisting in the retention of valuable, trained personnel. Hickmott noted that there is currently over 85 years of institutional knowledge in the district’s staff which provides huge dividends when working with county residents.

Finally, Hickmott explained what was contained in the District’s millage renewal proposal appearing on the ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 4. VBCD is seeking renewal of the original millage request which, because of the mandatory Headlee rollback, is less than one tenth of a mill (0.0989 mills). Approval of the request is expected to raise approximately $442,000 in the first year. The estimated cost to a household owning a $100,000 home (SEV $50,000) is $4.95. As someone in the crowd remarked, “Van Buren County voters have the opportunity to cast a vote for clean air, water, and oil for less than the cost of a McDonald’s Big Mac or Starbuck’s Double Latte.”

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