By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

For Saugatuck coach Ty Rock, the challenge isn’t simply getting his team to play well.

It’s getting his team to play well consistently.

As Rock enters his third season leading the Trailblazers, finding that consistency will be a priority for a group looking to move the program forward.

“Our team will be looking to improve from last year,” Rock said. “We have struggled these last few years and we would like to see this season begin to turn the program headed in a positive direction.”

Five returning letter winners will help lead that effort.

Guard Walt Bos and forward Ian Conklin provide the senior presence, with junior guards Clark Hamlin and Tommy Bullinger and junior forward Jaxson Zawilla also back.

Junior guard Grant Schrotenboer is among the newcomers who will join that returning group.

Rock believes defense could give the Trailblazers a foundation to build around. Making that happen, however, will require a commitment to both the system and one another.

“Our team could be strong defensively if we buy into our system and each other,” he said.

Maintaining that level of play remains a concern.

“Our biggest area of weakness will be consistency,” Rock said. “There are times we do a lot of good things and times not so much.”

The goal will be to make those productive stretches more frequent and sustain them at a higher level as the season progresses.

In the SAC divisional race, Rock views Galesburg-Augusta as the top contender.

For Saugatuck, the aim is to work toward a spot in the middle of the divisional standings.

“We hope to push for that third or fourth spot in our division,” Rock said.