Commercial-News & Penny Saver Constantine celebrates Christmas season Posted on December 26, 2022December 26, 2022 Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 39 Views COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSONMembers of the sixth through 12th grade choirs at Constantine Middle School and Constantine High School wave their phone flashlights while singing "Silent Night" during their caroling on South Washington Street in Constantine as part of the village's Christmas celebration Friday, Dec. 16. A large number of community members braved the cold and blowing snow to listen to the music in the street and then watch the subsequent lighted parade that evening. COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSONA trailer carrying the Grinch (right) passes by during Constantine's lighted parade Friday, Dec. 16. A number of vehicles, carriages and other modes of transportation, including a tractor, were decked out with lights along the brief parade route through downtown Constantine.